IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Getting Caught Using ChatGPT In Exam, Protest Erupts Inside Campus As Students Demand Administrative Accountability

A SECOND-YEAR STUDENT from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay committed suicide after he was caught cheating in exam. On Friday, September 18, 2026, the 19-year-old student — identified as Sahil Wakode from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering — was found dead in his hostel room hours after he smuggled his mobile phone inside the examination hall and uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to ask for answers.

IIT Bombay Caught Using ChatGPT In Exam, Later Dies by Suicide

As per an official statement from IIT Bombay, no disciplinary action was taken against the student and the matter was resolved with internal communication. The student was further assured this incident would not have any impact on his academic career, the statement continued. The student subsequently returned back to his room located in IIT Bombay’s hostel no. 4, where he was discovered dead later on Friday evening.

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“Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room,” the institute’s statement said.

Powai Police stated to The Indian Express that the student’s exam ended at 4pm on Friday, after which he returned back to his hostel room. He was discovered dead in his room later in the evening. The body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai for the post-mortem examination.

IIT Bombay Erupts in Protest After Student’s Suicide

As the incident came to light and fellow IIT Bombay students got to know about the suicide, protests erupted inside campus. A crowd of around 400 students gathered outside near the main building of the institute and shouted slogans against the administration, arguing that they were not revealing the complete truth about the student’s suicide.

Continued protest by the students prompted IIT Bombay director, Professor Shireesh Kedare, to come out and meet with the students at around 10.30PM on Friday night. Protesting students stated that the ongoing mid-semester examinations in the college have been postponed in the light of this tragic incident.

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One student protestor, speaking to The Indian Express, remarked that the administration continues to function even after a tragic incident like suicide, leading many to question this behavior. “Students have always had one complaint with the administration that it continues functioning as it is, even after a serious incident like suicide. Tonight, many questioned this behaviour, following which it was declared that the mid-semester exam is now postponed,” the student said.