Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Launches Fresh Probe; Satish Salian’s Allegations Fuel Tensions With Shiv Sena (UBT)

According to Satish Salian’s public addresses to the press, the FIR notes the alleged role played by the then chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray—father of Aaditya Thackeray—and other individuals to hatch a cover-up conspiracy. The FIR, based on Satish Salian’s allegations, also notes that the role of public servants and police officers involved in the case should be investigated for destruction of evidence, suppressing public records, fabrication of reports, and the use of manpower and police machinery to shield offenders.

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Based on a report by TOI, the FIR claims: “The persons whose roles require investigation in connection with the commission of the principal offences, criminal conspiracy, subsequent creation and propagation of the false suicide story, and suppression, destruction and/or fabrication of evidence include Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray's bodyguards, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Sachin Vaze, Param Bir Singh, DCP Vishal Thakur, Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh, API Ashok Devadhe, PI Jagdev Kalapad, PI Shailendra Nagarkar, PI Chimaji Adhav, PI Arjun Rajane, concerned officers of Malvani Police Station".

Intensifying Political Tussle

Satish Salian has directly attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the political-administrative nexus to have allegedly suppressed the truth. His Lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, too, has taken up the case with a similar vigor. Speaking to IANS, Satish Salian, Disha Salian’s father, questioned about the political atmosphere and condition at Matoshree—the headquarter of the Shiv Sena (UBT). “Is Matoshree a centre of goons? Is it a goon regime? Why do people vote for political leaders? Do people vote for them for such acts of hooliganism? We elect them for the betterment of the people and the society. But these leaders “speak like goons,” said Satish Salian.