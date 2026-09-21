Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Launches Fresh Probe; Satish Salian’s Allegations Fuel Tensions With Shiv Sena (UBT)

DISHA SALIAN’S DEATH INVESTIGATION has fueled the tensions between Satish Salian—Disha’s father—and the leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the state of Maharashtra. These developments have come around following Bombay High Court’s order in September 2, 2026 to register a case, and subsequently being taken up by the CBI for investigation. The CBI, following the high court’s directives, formed a special investigating team and registered a case under the specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) covering offences such as gang rape, murder and evidence tampering. The FIR was registered on September 14, 2026)
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The registered FIR has not named any accused, but has mentioned the names of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea and actor Rhea Chakraborty as potential names to be probed, based on Disha’ father, Satish Salian’s complaint. Both Satish Salian and his lawyer Nilesh Ojha have strongly cited Aaditya Thackeray’s alleged involvement in the case, which has brought the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader at odds with the complainant. Aaditya Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have responded to the developments, claiming these as attempts of ‘character assassination for political motives,’ following which Satish Salian has sent a Rs 500-crore defamation notice to the office of Thackeray and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Back in 2020, Disha Salian’s death investigation was surrounded by a lot of speculation and media buzz. However, police filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR), declaring it to be a case of suicide. This existing state of affairs was altered, after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the matter on September 2, 2026, following a petition filed by Satish Salian. The CBI took up the case, and registered an FIR on September 14, 2026.
According to Satish Salian’s public addresses to the press, the FIR notes the alleged role played by the then chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray—father of Aaditya Thackeray—and other individuals to hatch a cover-up conspiracy. The FIR, based on Satish Salian’s allegations, also notes that the role of public servants and police officers involved in the case should be investigated for destruction of evidence, suppressing public records, fabrication of reports, and the use of manpower and police machinery to shield offenders.
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Based on a report by TOI, the FIR claims: “The persons whose roles require investigation in connection with the commission of the principal offences, criminal conspiracy, subsequent creation and propagation of the false suicide story, and suppression, destruction and/or fabrication of evidence include Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray's bodyguards, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Sachin Vaze, Param Bir Singh, DCP Vishal Thakur, Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh, API Ashok Devadhe, PI Jagdev Kalapad, PI Shailendra Nagarkar, PI Chimaji Adhav, PI Arjun Rajane, concerned officers of Malvani Police Station".
Satish Salian has directly attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the political-administrative nexus to have allegedly suppressed the truth. His Lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, too, has taken up the case with a similar vigor. Speaking to IANS, Satish Salian, Disha Salian’s father, questioned about the political atmosphere and condition at Matoshree—the headquarter of the Shiv Sena (UBT). “Is Matoshree a centre of goons? Is it a goon regime? Why do people vote for political leaders? Do people vote for them for such acts of hooliganism? We elect them for the betterment of the people and the society. But these leaders “speak like goons,” said Satish Salian.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Nitesh Rane, also took the shots at Aaditya Thackeray, asking the reasons for Aaditya’s silence on Disha Salian’s death over the last six years.” If you are not involved, then you should have said in all these years that you were not present there on June 8, 2020.”
Aaditya Thackeray also responded to these growing allegations about his involvement in the case. In an X post, he denied any connection to the case or with Disha Salian. “ I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost six years,” Aaditya wrote on X. Uddhav Thackeray—President of Shiv Sena (UBT) also publicly informed the press that adequate legal action would be taken if the “character assassination” continued. “We have no connection with this case. Aaditya has also said so.Yhos who want to investigate can keep investigating. But enough of this pointless character assassination, or else we will initiate legal steps,” said Uddhav Thackeray to the press.
This was followed by a Rs 500-crore defamation notice sent to Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Deshmukh by Satish Salian, over the comments made by them while a fresh investigation is in process. The political tussle between the complainant and the alleged, thus, have intensified, with the CBI conducting its investigation. As of now, nothing concrete has been announced by the investigating agency.
See Also: Disha Salian Case: Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Rhea Chakraborty Named by CBI in FIR
Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, after purportedly falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai according to the police. She was working in the entertainment industry, and had also worked as the manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant, too, was found dead in his Bandra Apartment a week after Disha’s death, on June 14, 2020.
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