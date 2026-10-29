"Get us a bride or we’ll be on the roads,” Maharashtra youth warn the state government.

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The demands of the youth like Kisan are not just to attract hollow government promises but they want it to lay out a proper structure about their future. They also want the government to issue an official resolution with clearly drawn out steps to help those who are not married. The main demands from the government: to establish an all-religion marriage registration bureau under the Social Welfare Department, to provide in hand monetary aid, create long-term rural employment opportunities etc. If the authorities do not fulfil the promises, the movement could spread nationwide, Kisan warned.

Multiple reasons can be cited regarding this agitation. One is the lower sex ratio of Maharashtra which is 899 girls per 1,000 boys during the year of 2022-24 which was barely above the 2012-14 marks of 896 girls.

Another reason is the lack of employment opportunities in rural areas and the farm income is the only support which is also showing a diminishing trend.