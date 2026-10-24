Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Lawrence Bishnoi's Rival Gangster Arrested by FBI After Haryana STF Tip-Off

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FEDERAL BUREAU of INVESTIGATION (FBI) nabbed most-wanted Indian gangsters, Himanshu Bhau and his aide Neeraj Faridpuria at their hideout in Las Vegas, USA, on Thursday, October 23, 2026 (India time) after getting information from the Haryana Special Task Force.
Himanshu has been on the run since 2022 when he fled to Portugal, using fraudulent documents for the passport, before finally absconding to the USA, through a donkey route, almost two years later.
Bhau, originally known as Himanshu Ritoliya, is wanted by the police across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for crimes ranging from extortion, kidnapping, murder, forgery, criminal, and conspiracy to cheating. He is also considered a rival to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in a Gujarat jail.
STF officials said that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), carried out a joint operation to abduct both the gangsters together.
Indian agencies are now in talks with the law enforcement agencies of the USA, as per the sources. The deportation process will soon begin, the source said, adding that a special team of senior officers would also be dispatched to the US to complete document work to get the notorious gangsters back to India.
In August 2023, a Red Notice was also issued against him by Interpol for taking strict action, if he was found in any one of the member countries.
Faridpuria’s name also surfaced in connection with the shooting. According to the IANS report, he had previously been detained in the United States and later released, before being taken into custody again after allegedly removing an electronic ankle monitor.
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Notable Cases Related to Himanshu Bhau Gang
The Himanshu Bhau gang has been the target of law enforcement authorities in India, due to its involvement in high-profile cases including the attack at YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s home in 2025.
In another sensational case which shook the capital, a gym trainer was assassinated in broad daylight in front of his gym in Delhi’s Aya Nagar Area on September 14, 2026. Later, in a social post, Himanshu’s gang claimed responsibility for the murder.
In early 2026, also a dairy businessman Ratan Lohia was shot dead near his house in Aya Nagar. The assailants shot the person more than 60 times, according to the police. The victim’s kin alleged that the murder was a revenge for the killing of Rambir Lohia’s son, Arun who was shot dead near Chattarpur Metro Station. Four alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were arrested in connection.
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Who Is Himanshu Bhau?
Himanshu (23), born in 2002, alias Kunal, originally belongs to Ritoli village in Rohtak, entered the crime world by spreading fear by extorting money in the Subzi Mandi area of Rohtak. Later, he was involved in the alleged killing of a local youth for which he was sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Haryana’s Hisar in 2020.
He fled home and joined local criminals, one of them was jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, and started giving threats to the businessman of his area for the money. Himanshu later established his own gang. He has over 30 cases, half of which accounted for murder and attempted murder.
He operated his gang in a way that they would give threat calls to an individual for the money and if someone refused to pay, they would fire outside their houses through their minions. The gang attracted youth through posting stories on social media. Those who showed interest got lured in the trap in the world of guns and blood.
What’s Next
His detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows hope of his deportation separate from the process of extradition which usually takes longer time. But it still can take some time as their return to India will be according to their cases related to immigration, any protection claims or if there’s any other relief available for the perpetrators or not.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/GS/HP]
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