Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Lawrence Bishnoi's Rival Gangster Arrested by FBI After Haryana STF Tip-Off

FEDERAL BUREAU of INVESTIGATION (FBI) nabbed most-wanted Indian gangsters, Himanshu Bhau and his aide Neeraj Faridpuria at their hideout in Las Vegas, USA, on Thursday, October 23, 2026 (India time) after getting information from the Haryana Special Task Force.

Himanshu has been on the run since 2022 when he fled to Portugal, using fraudulent documents for the passport, before finally absconding to the USA, through a donkey route, almost two years later.

Bhau, originally known as Himanshu Ritoliya, is wanted by the police across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for crimes ranging from extortion, kidnapping, murder, forgery, criminal, and conspiracy to cheating. He is also considered a rival to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in a Gujarat jail.

STF officials said that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), carried out a joint operation to abduct both the gangsters together.

Indian agencies are now in talks with the law enforcement agencies of the USA, as per the sources. The deportation process will soon begin, the source said, adding that a special team of senior officers would also be dispatched to the US to complete document work to get the notorious gangsters back to India.

In August 2023, a Red Notice was also issued against him by Interpol for taking strict action, if he was found in any one of the member countries.

Faridpuria’s name also surfaced in connection with the shooting. According to the IANS report, he had previously been detained in the United States and later released, before being taken into custody again after allegedly removing an electronic ankle monitor.