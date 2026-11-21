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AN INCIDENT took place at Pramod Mahajan Garden behind Phoenix Mall in Kurla West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Friday, November 20, 2026, when a group of minor boys allegedly assaulted a couple. Following the incident, Mumbai Police detained eight minors who were seen hitting the couple with sticks, kicking and punching them. A video of the incident, recorded by local residents, has gone viral on social media.
According to the police, the couple are residents of Navi Mumbai and were at the garden, walking and clicking photographs, when a group of boys approached them. The minors allegedly passed lewd comments at the couple while they were taking pictures. When the duo objected to their behaviour, the verbal altercation escalated into a physical assault.
The video circulating online shows a group of boys surrounding the couple and attacking them with wooden sticks. Some of the boys are seen kicking and punching the man, while the woman tries to intervene and protect him. At one point, one of the boys is also seen hitting the woman with a wooden stick.
When the couple attempted to escape from the park, the boys continued to assault the man and briefly chased them. Local residents recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the footage was subsequently shared on social media.
Police confirmed that a case had been registered and said the accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal action. Notices have also been issued to the parents of the minors, asking them to report to the police station.
The case has been registered under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 189(4) (being a member of an unlawful assembly while armed with an object that could be used as a weapon and is likely to cause death), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya described the incident as "Muslim thuggery". In another post on X, he wrote, "Young Hindu friends were attacked by Muslim fanatics near Phoenix Mall in Ghatkopar."
He further wrote, "Notices have been served on the parents of 5 of the boys. I will be visiting this area at 4 pm today."
The video of the incident was widely shared on social media, where several users commented on the religious identities of the children involved. One user wrote on X, "ban the Madarsas - the first step to the problem."
However, another user criticized the communal angle and called for action against those involved, writing, "Regardless of their religion, they must be punished for what they have done to a couple in the park. No one has the right to interfere in someone's personal life. We demand the strongest actions against these goons."
One other user reacted sarcastically, writing, "How dare you question those peaceful minors? They were just showing the couple the way out!"
[Rh/VP/VS]
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