Viral Video Shows Group of Boys Attacking Couple in Mumbai Park

The video circulating online shows a group of boys surrounding the couple and attacking them with wooden sticks. Some of the boys are seen kicking and punching the man, while the woman tries to intervene and protect him. At one point, one of the boys is also seen hitting the woman with a wooden stick.

When the couple attempted to escape from the park, the boys continued to assault the man and briefly chased them. Local residents recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the footage was subsequently shared on social media.

Police confirmed that a case had been registered and said the accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal action. Notices have also been issued to the parents of the minors, asking them to report to the police station.

The case has been registered under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 189(4) (being a member of an unlawful assembly while armed with an object that could be used as a weapon and is likely to cause death), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).