What are the allegations against Abraham Jaipaul Papabathini?

According to an FBI affidavit, the sexual abuse case against Papabathini involves allegations made by three minors. One girl reported that he raped her in March 2022, when she was just 15 years old. The alleged incident took place at his residence next to the orphanage in Chillakallu, Andhra Pradesh. She reported the incident to the FBI around June 2022.

Another girl told investigators that Papabathini sexually abused her in February 2023, when she was 14 years old. The Kansas City Star reported that the girl fell ill following the incident and was subsequently admitted to a hospital.

The affidavit further alleges that Papabathini visited her at the hospital and sexually abused her while she was receiving treatment. According to the report, he asked the girl's parents to leave, saying he would stay with her so they could rest. After they left, he allegedly locked the door and turned off the lights.