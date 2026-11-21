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ABRAHAM JAIPAUL PAPABATHINI, president of a Kansas City-based nonprofit organisation, was indicted on four federal counts by a grand jury in the Western District of Missouri on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Papabathini is accused of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with minors in India. According to court documents, he travelled to India several times between 2022 and 2024. During this period, he allegedly engaged in criminal sexual acts with minors aged between 14 and 17.
His organisation, Rescuing Lives, works to support vulnerable children and widows in India. Papabathini, 53, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on November 7, 2026, in Buffalo, New York. A federal judge has ordered him to remain in custody until the outcome of the case.
According to an FBI affidavit, the sexual abuse case against Papabathini involves allegations made by three minors. One girl reported that he raped her in March 2022, when she was just 15 years old. The alleged incident took place at his residence next to the orphanage in Chillakallu, Andhra Pradesh. She reported the incident to the FBI around June 2022.
Another girl told investigators that Papabathini sexually abused her in February 2023, when she was 14 years old. The Kansas City Star reported that the girl fell ill following the incident and was subsequently admitted to a hospital.
The affidavit further alleges that Papabathini visited her at the hospital and sexually abused her while she was receiving treatment. According to the report, he asked the girl's parents to leave, saying he would stay with her so they could rest. After they left, he allegedly locked the door and turned off the lights.
The Kansas City Star also reported that, in another incident in May 2022, Papabathini allegedly made sexual advances towards a 17-year-old girl who was visiting his centre in Chillakallu. According to the affidavit, he kissed her and climbed on top of her on a bed despite her protests, crying and attempts to push him away. The case is being investigated by the FBI's Child Exploitation Operational Unit, with assistance from its Kansas City Field Office.
The FBI is seeking information from anyone who may have been victimised by Papabathini or has information about his alleged conduct or attempts to engage in inappropriate sexual activity. The agency has appealed to potential victims, their guardians and others with relevant information to come forward and complete an online questionnaire to assist with the investigation.
Abraham Jaipaul Papabathini was born and raised in India. He has been a lawful permanent resident of the United States since 1998 and became a naturalised US citizen in 2022. He describes himself as an evangelist, teacher and international missionary. He is married and has two children.
Papabathini is the president of Rescuing Lives, a US-based, tax-exempt nonprofit organisation that relies on donations to support children and widows in India. According to the organisation's website, its mission is to “rescue children and widows from the streets and slums of India and bring them to secure facilities . . . ”
The organisation operates a school in Visakhapatnam and an orphanage in Chillakallu, both in Andhra Pradesh. It claims to care for children aged between 5 and 16 at these facilities. The website also mentions that the organisation supports children who are vulnerable to trafficking, poverty, homelessness, abuse and neglect.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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