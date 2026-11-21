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Madhapur police officials also said that no protestors had entered the main premises of the Meta office thus no complaint was filed against any of the workers. “The incident of breaking a flowerpot happened outside the office,” a police official said.

Posting a video of the incident on their official Instagram handle, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) wrote in the caption labelling the multi-billion dollar American company as BJP ka Beta. The post read that if the Meta didn’t remove the restrictions from all the accounts within 7 days, IYC would shut down the company’s offices everywhere. “@meta must follow India’s Constitution, NOT the BJP’s orders,” read IYC’s Instagram post.

What was in the video

The video starts with many of the workers running on the premises of the office of the Meta with holding placards in their hands and sloganeering against alleged dictatorial behaviour of the company. The policemen were seen rushing to the angry mob to stop them further damaging the property.

The IYC later on Friday claimed that within the 15 minutes of the protest the Instagram accounts of its president and another office-bearer were restored.