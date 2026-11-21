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HYDERABAD POLICE took into custody around 20 members of the Youth Congress for vandalizing the Meta’s office premises in Madhapur, Hyderabad on Friday November 20, 2026. The workers were protesting with an allegation that Meta had withheld their social media accounts and many of their posts were removed from the social media platform.
Although the Police released them all after three hours. A viral video also showed workers purportedly entering the premises, raising slogans and hitting a vase against the ground. Some were also seen showing posters with quotes- “Hey Meta, Grow a Spine.”
The state Youth Congress president Shiv Charan, speaking to the media , said that they were there to organize a peaceful protest but were not allowed to enter the building. “META is in with the RSS and the BJP and have turned hostile towards the Congress’ content on social media. So we went to their office to give a representation. They did not let us in and the police arrested us,” Charan said.
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Madhapur police officials also said that no protestors had entered the main premises of the Meta office thus no complaint was filed against any of the workers. “The incident of breaking a flowerpot happened outside the office,” a police official said.
Posting a video of the incident on their official Instagram handle, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) wrote in the caption labelling the multi-billion dollar American company as BJP ka Beta. The post read that if the Meta didn’t remove the restrictions from all the accounts within 7 days, IYC would shut down the company’s offices everywhere. “@meta must follow India’s Constitution, NOT the BJP’s orders,” read IYC’s Instagram post.
The video starts with many of the workers running on the premises of the office of the Meta with holding placards in their hands and sloganeering against alleged dictatorial behaviour of the company. The policemen were seen rushing to the angry mob to stop them further damaging the property.
The IYC later on Friday claimed that within the 15 minutes of the protest the Instagram accounts of its president and another office-bearer were restored.
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In another social media post, the organization alleged Meta to selectively target opposition content on the instruction of BJP and they would continue to raise questions against the platform's biased actions. The party (IYC) also claimed to be coordinating similar protests in the city of Mumbai and Gurugram.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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