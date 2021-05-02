Majestic Himalayas: Rooftop Of The World

By- Khushi Bisht

‘Himalaya’ is a Sanskrit word that means ‘Abode of the snow’ (‘Hima’- Snow and ‘Alaya’- Abode). This massive range passes through India, Nepal, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bhutan, covering nearly 1,500 miles. Most of the world’s highest peaks are included in the Himalayan range, such as the highest, Mount Everest, which lies on the Nepal-China border.

It’s no surprise that the Himalayas are known as the “rooftop of the world,” as it’s the only region on the globe with peaks that are this high. Since the Himalayas are so massive, their impact can be felt thousands of miles away. The Himalayas are a natural marvel that has captivated us since the beginning of time. It has fascinated many with its tall snow-capped mountain ranges, diverse species of plants and animals, and scenic appeal.

Within Hinduism, the Himalayas hold a special place. They are considered the ‘abode of God’ in Hinduism and are revered as such. The Indian Himalayas are strongly connected with Lord Shiva. He is said to be at ease on the Himalayan ranges that are calm and tranquil, and where he can meditate without being distracted so that he may attain Moksha (freedom from the world), the greatest of all goals. According to legend, Lord Shiva wisely selected the Himalayas as his home because it is a blessing from nature and the greatest place in the universe to practice meditation and balance your body, mind, and soul.

The Greater Himalayas, Lesser Himalayas, and Outer Himalayas are the three mountain ranges that make up the Himalayan range. More than 52 million inhabitants live within the Himalayan Mountain range as a whole. Buddhist people rule the Greater Himalayan range in the north, which stretches from Ladakh to north-eastern India. The Mongloid culture is found in the higher elevations of the northern slopes. The Kashmiri people, as well as the Gaddi and Gujjar tribes, reside in the hilly regions of the Lesser Himalayas.

The Himalayan people are mostly peaceful. And this is something that can be fully realized when traveling across the Himalayan regions. These people are also noted for their extensive collection of ancient skill sets which includes medication, weaving, architecture, etc. In the Himalayas, tourism is a significant source of revenue. The booming tourism sector in the Himalayan range supports the communities that welcome tourists to the mountainous region.

The Himalayan Mountains are extremely important. They are, above all, a source of water. They are the origins of three major rivers in Asia: the Indus, Yangtze, and Ganges-Brahmaputra. They also influence the climate of the area. They block the entrance of the cold continental air masses from Central Asia into India.

While tourism has aided the growth of numerous Himalayan areas, as the saying goes, too much of anything is never beneficial. Despite the fact that this economic boost is benefiting the people, tourism in the Himalayan region is having a negative impact on the climate. Increased tourism traffic has led to harmful gas emissions, traffic congestion, and overuse of water. Avalanches, landslides, and flooding are all being triggered by climate change. And as a result, the Himalayas’ sacredness is deteriorating.

Mountain people, on the other hand, have developed a great deal of experience and techniques for coping with climate change over decades. Still, they won’t be able to do it on their own. They require assistance from the entire world in order to develop and prosper. The Himalayas and their people are under threat. Time is ticking down and we must take immediate action to mitigate the current environmental deterioration in the Himalayan region and safeguard these magnificent mountains and their people.