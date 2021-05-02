Sunday, May 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Majestic Himalayas: Rooftop Of The World
IndiaLead StoryWorld

Majestic Himalayas: Rooftop Of The World

It's no surprise that the Himalayas are known as the "rooftop of the world," as it's the only region on the globe with peaks that are this high

0
Himalayas
Great Himalayas of India, Ladakh Range. Wikimedia Commons

By- Khushi Bisht

‘Himalaya’ is a Sanskrit word that means ‘Abode of the snow’ (‘Hima’- Snow and ‘Alaya’- Abode). This massive range passes through India, Nepal, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bhutan, covering nearly 1,500 miles. Most of the world’s highest peaks are included in the Himalayan range, such as the highest, Mount Everest, which lies on the Nepal-China border.

It’s no surprise that the Himalayas are known as the “rooftop of the world,” as it’s the only region on the globe with peaks that are this high. Since the Himalayas are so massive, their impact can be felt thousands of miles away. The Himalayas are a natural marvel that has captivated us since the beginning of time. It has fascinated many with its tall snow-capped mountain ranges, diverse species of plants and animals, and scenic appeal.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Himalayas
Kinnaur Kailash with Monolithic pillar a 79 feet vertical rock formation that resembles a Shivalinga. Wikimedia Commons

Within Hinduism, the Himalayas hold a special place. They are considered the ‘abode of God’ in Hinduism and are revered as such. The Indian Himalayas are strongly connected with Lord Shiva. He is said to be at ease on the Himalayan ranges that are calm and tranquil, and where he can meditate without being distracted so that he may attain Moksha (freedom from the world), the greatest of all goals. According to legend, Lord Shiva wisely selected the Himalayas as his home because it is a blessing from nature and the greatest place in the universe to practice meditation and balance your body, mind, and soul.

The Greater Himalayas, Lesser Himalayas, and Outer Himalayas are the three mountain ranges that make up the Himalayan range. More than 52 million inhabitants live within the Himalayan Mountain range as a whole. Buddhist people rule the Greater Himalayan range in the north, which stretches from Ladakh to north-eastern India. The Mongloid culture is found in the higher elevations of the northern slopes. The Kashmiri people, as well as the Gaddi and Gujjar tribes, reside in the hilly regions of the Lesser Himalayas.

Himalayas
Himalayan Peaks of Bhutan. Wikimedia Commons

The Himalayan people are mostly peaceful. And this is something that can be fully realized when traveling across the Himalayan regions. These people are also noted for their extensive collection of ancient skill sets which includes medication, weaving, architecture, etc. In the Himalayas, tourism is a significant source of revenue. The booming tourism sector in the Himalayan range supports the communities that welcome tourists to the mountainous region.

The Himalayan Mountains are extremely important. They are, above all, a source of water. They are the origins of three major rivers in Asia: the Indus, Yangtze, and Ganges-Brahmaputra. They also influence the climate of the area. They block the entrance of the cold continental air masses from Central Asia into India.

Himalayas
Uttarakhand avalanche rescue operation. Wikimedia Commons

ALSO READ: 10 Ancient Hindu Temples in The Himalayas That Must be Visited Atleast Once

While tourism has aided the growth of numerous Himalayan areas, as the saying goes, too much of anything is never beneficial. Despite the fact that this economic boost is benefiting the people, tourism in the Himalayan region is having a negative impact on the climate. Increased tourism traffic has led to harmful gas emissions, traffic congestion, and overuse of water. Avalanches, landslides, and flooding are all being triggered by climate change. And as a result, the Himalayas’ sacredness is deteriorating.

Mountain people, on the other hand, have developed a great deal of experience and techniques for coping with climate change over decades. Still, they won’t be able to do it on their own. They require assistance from the entire world in order to develop and prosper. The Himalayas and their people are under threat. Time is ticking down and we must take immediate action to mitigate the current environmental deterioration in the Himalayan region and safeguard these magnificent mountains and their people.

Previous articleOnly 60% US Girls Confident About Learning Computer Science

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Only 60% US Girls Confident About Learning Computer Science

NewsGram Desk - 0
A whopping 73 percent of boys in the US are confident about learning computer science as compared to girls (60 percent), according to a...
Read more
Lead Story

Idiotic Wars In The History Of Mankind

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Some might argue that all wars are pretty dumb, being as they are final resort to diplomatic negotiation. When we look back...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Besides Initiating Infection, Coronavirus Spike Protein Has Key Role In Illness

NewsGram Desk - 0
SARS-CoV-2's distinctive "spike" proteins have been known to infect its host by latching on to healthy cells, but scientists have, in a new study,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Majestic Himalayas: Rooftop Of The World

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht 'Himalaya' is a Sanskrit word that means 'Abode of the snow' ('Hima'- Snow and 'Alaya'- Abode). This massive range passes through India,...
Read more

Only 60% US Girls Confident About Learning Computer Science

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
A whopping 73 percent of boys in the US are confident about learning computer science as compared to girls (60 percent), according to a...
Read more

Idiotic Wars In The History Of Mankind

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Some might argue that all wars are pretty dumb, being as they are final resort to diplomatic negotiation. When we look back...
Read more

Besides Initiating Infection, Coronavirus Spike Protein Has Key Role In Illness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
SARS-CoV-2's distinctive "spike" proteins have been known to infect its host by latching on to healthy cells, but scientists have, in a new study,...
Read more

How To Make History Quizzes More Engaging Using QR Codes?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- Michael John In 2019, Pew Research Centre reported that 95% of teenagers in the US own a smartphone. Although smartphones allow students to quickly...
Read more

‘Yoga And Meditation Are My Anchors’, Says Actor Masumeh Makhija

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor and entrepreneur Masumeh Makhija, who is part of Shiladitya Bora's upcoming film 'Bhagwaan Bharose', and has appeared as a child actor in 'Banegi...
Read more

US May Be Winning Battle Against Covid With Vaccinations

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With nearly 100 million Americans fully vaccinated and new coronavirus cases at their lowest level since last October, the US might have attained or...
Read more

India Concerned About China’s Huge Infrastructure Investment In Tibet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
China is planning to develop a massive defense logistics infrastructure in Tibet that will turn the once independent kingdom into a military hub to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada