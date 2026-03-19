Why Farmers in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh are Selling Chickpeas Before They Ripen

Hanumangarh, Rajasthan: In Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, an old, almost fixed cycle of farming appears to be breaking down. Chickpea cultivation, which for decades followed a predictable sequence, sowing, ripening, harvesting and selling the grain in the market, is no longer following the same pattern.

This shift is not driven by new technology or government schemes, but by farmers’ declining confidence in the weather. Sudden rains, unseasonal showers, hailstorms and strong winds are no longer exceptions but common experiences.

Amid this uncertainty, many farmers are choosing to sell their chickpea crop while it is still in the grain stage, instead of waiting for it to fully ripen. The crop is sold as green chickpeas – the immature grains harvested before drying.

The changing pattern is visible across rainfed villages such as Malwani, Pichkarai, Aradki, Asarjana, Modhuwali Dhani and Ratanpura in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh district. A growing number of farmers in these villages now sell their chickpea crop before it ripens.

Atmaram Doodi, a farmer from Malwani village, told 101Reporters how this shift happened.

“I first started selling green chickpeas about ten years ago, but back then it was an experiment. For the last six or seven years, I’ve become completely dependent on it. Now I don’t even wait for the chickpeas to ripen.”

Last year, Doodi cultivated chickpeas on ten bighas of land and sold the entire crop as green chickpeas. This year, he has sown improved seeds on three bighas.

“If this seed proves successful, I will sow chickpeas on my entire land and sell the crop as green chickpeas. Waiting until it ripens has become risky now,” he said.