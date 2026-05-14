Manipur Killings: Three Kuki-Zo Church Leaders Shot Down, Four Injured, as Suspected Militants Carry Out Surprise Ambush in Kangpokpi District

Three church leaders belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe were shot down and four others injured by armed militants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi District on Wednesday, 13th May 2026. Additionally, in a parallel incident in the Noney district on the same day, a civilian was gunned down while his wife sustained injuries.

The Kangpokpi incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the region between Kotzim and Kotlen villages, as the church leaders, members of Thadou Baptist Association (TBA), were returning from a religious consecration held in Churachandpur district. The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has affirmed the identity of the deceased church leaders— Rev. V. Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulen and Pastor Paogoulen.

Police officials say suspected armed military amused the two vehicles that were carrying the church leaders and then carried out the killings.

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Whereas, the Noney incident happened later in the day around 8pm, in the region between Jouzangtek and Nungsai villages. The civilian— identified as Thanga— was fatally shot as he was returning home in a vehicle with his wife. The latter remained relatively unharmed, sustaining injuries.

The KZC and the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the traditional local government of the Kuki-Zo tribal community, have condemned the “masscare” of the church leaders. They also alleged that the Kansom faction of the Naga rebel group Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) is the perpetrator behind the attack, which acted in collusion with other valley-based militant groups. The Meitei tribe community resides in the Imphal valley region.

The Naga community has denied having any involvement in the killings.

Expressing outrage at the killings, the KZC said: “The death of Rev. V. Sitlhou is especially painful. His mother belonged to the Rongmei Naga community, and he played an important role in promoting peace between the Kuki and Naga communities. Alongside the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum, he recently led peace missions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities, who are currently in conflict in Manipur. It is heartbreaking that a man dedicated to reconciliation was killed so mercilessly.”

Following the incident, a total shutdown was imposed in the Kangpokpi district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo tribe. Calls for similar shutdown have also emerged in the region by student organizations, as the Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) and the Zomi Students’ Federation urged for a shutdown in the Churachandpur district. The (ZSF) also called for a similar action in the Tengnoupal district.

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Manipur chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh took cognizance of the violent incident and called it a "dastardly terror act." He also deemed the incident “troubling” and "devastating" for both the families of the deceased and to the state. Singh informed that the injured have been admitted to the Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal.