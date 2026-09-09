NAMO: The Ultimate Game Changer For India

“The Kashi Putra NaMO also dug the spade in order to clean the Holy River Ganga which was being polluted at Assi Ghat in Banaras under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.

The hard work , dedication and contribution of citizens of India for stepping into the respective Mission was highly appreciated by the legendary PM of India on his social media handle. After getting the good outcomes in this great initiative.

#mycleanIndia also came into light as a segment of Swachh Bharat to feature the work of the citizens all over the nation.

The mission also focused on the sanitation and hygienic facilities of women by giving separate toilets to each household family which led to the construction of almost 100M toilets in India by the Government after which (93%) of women started feeling safe and secure at their homes. According to The WHO analysis report decrease in diarrheal deaths about (300,000) were seen in 2019 as compared to 2014. After the Swachh Bharat campaign a deduction in health problems also improved which was a good sign and the families of ODF( Open Defecation Free) saved 50,000 annually.

“The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” conveyed a knowledgeable message of "Cleanliness is next to Godliness.” or “East or West Clean India is the best.” towards the country.

2. Demonetisation : India faced demonetisation for the very first time on 12 January 1946, under British administration and after 71 years the rebirth of demonetisation was witnessed on 8th November, 2016 under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi at 8 pm. (Tuesday)

The sudden announcement of demonetisation created the atmosphere of fear, stress, anxiety etc in people which also resulted in several deaths across the nation.The demonetisation initiative also made people think they might have to face problematic situations. It was obvious to have different talks and opinions whenever the PM took any decision or initiative as in India people have the right to speak and their opinion matters a lot.

Soon the people of India realised the decision was for the welfare of the nation. The Indian National Congress termed demonetisation as “Modi Made Disaster.”

Demonetisation was nothing but a mastermind plan of NaMo to expose black or illegal money from all over India. The government of India banned all the old bank notes of 500 and 1,000 rupees. It was a disaster for the people who were making huge amounts of black money and supporting terrorism openly being Indians.

The people of India soon started facing a shortage of money even for their daily expenses. While the 500 and 1,000 old rupees notes were prohibited to use. The old 10 -100 rupees of Mahatma Gandhi series were still allowed to be used to ease them in such hard times. People of India faced prolonged issues of money. It was a state of disruption for India. After a bit of a long wait, the new bank notes of 2,000 of Mahatma Gandhi were issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Note: ( On 10th November 2016, The new bank notes of Rs 500 and 2,000 were released, August 2017,New Rs 200 notes were introduced, January 2018, New notes of Rs 10 were released, New notes of Rs 100 were also released by July 2018, and finally Rs 20 notes also came in light in April 2019.)

According to “Reserve Bank of India, demonetisation decreased the rise of fraud currencies in the Indian economy. In the year 2015 - 16 about 1.43 lakhs fake banknotes of 500 and 1,000 were uncovered. The demonetisation also resulted in cashless transactions through UPI or(Unified Payments Interface) applications (apps) like Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), Paytm, G pay, Phone pay, Amazon pay etc . These apps were developed by National Payment Corporation of India for fast and secure cashless payments. Government of India to transform India from traditional payment system to online transaction and it was a step towards digital India. People started making transactions by scanning the QR codes.The digital transactions facilities also helped people making payment and transactions sitting at their homes which saved a lot of time for the busiest people.

But the rural people of India, also faced a lot of issues to make digital transactions or payment as they don't have proper knowledge about cashless transactions but slowly and slowly things became better for them too.

The impact of Demonetisation on black money was to keep an eye on fake banknotes, terror funding, better tax conformity and to check whether the real estate is following the rules and regulations made by the government or not. Lastly, the bank of India also witnessed the enlargement in cash deposits , deflation in cost funds, opening of Jan - Dhan accounts and urging of government bonds.

3. Article 370 in the Constitution of India:

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution brought special status and reputation to the Jammu and Kashmir region situated in the northern division of the Indian subcontinent and in the bigger region of Kashmir which has been a subject of dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947. India commanded Jammu and Kashmir as a state from 17th November 1952 to 31st October 2019.The article 370 accorded the legal rights that Jammu and Kashmir also deserve a separate constitution, flag and sovereignty of the intrinsic administration.

The Article 370 was penned in the Part XXI of the Indian constitution titled as “Temporary Transitional and Special Provisions. “

The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi converted hardships into smiles by removing the provision of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which was being ignored in terms of growth and development for several years and was kept away from the mainstream and has finally got its rights and reputation. The new and fresh journey of Jammu and Kashmir had finally started with advancement and growth. The central law 170 was not in force earlier now they have been implemented. According to the provision of article 370, the Parliament of India has legal rights regarding defence, external affairs and communication for the state. Most of the sections of the Constitution of India were not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir due to which different states of India couldn't buy lands in Jammu and Kashmir.

Simultaneously, the provisions of financial emergency as mentioned in the Article 360 of the constitution is now finally removed.