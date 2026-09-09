NAMO: The Ultimate Game Changer For India

THE GLOBAL LEADER after taking the responsibility of the nation and its people on 26th May 2014 is working restlessly day and night and transforming India for it's better future. Narendra Modi or NaMo is the first PM to be born after India got Its independence in 1947. His powerful vision, strong mindset and dedication represented the hope and dreams of 2 Billion people of t the nation.
Soon after becoming Prime Minister he started taking measures and historic initiatives to turn hopes into reality. For Modiji The Nation has always been his first and foremost priority.
Here, are the top 5 golden initiatives of Modi Government :
1.Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi celebrated Gandhi's 150th birthday by launching Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on 2nd October 2014. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative was the homage to the father of the nation. The Swachh Bharat or a neat and clean India was once a dream of Bapu and this great initiative by the PM was the first step towards the fulfillment of his dream.
The place where “NaMo” made an announcement about the initiative for the very first time was Rajpath, (also known as KartavyaPath) at New Delhi. It was a mass national movement with an aim to establish clean and garbage free India by the year 2019. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was the best programme by the Government of India which focused on the hygiene and tidiness of the nation. Modiji showed serious efforts by hosting cleanliness guarantee at India Gate.
In no time almost 30 lakhs government servants participated from all over the nation massively. The PM also urged its countrymen to join the mission and help in making the nation dirt free. To create a huge impact on the people towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Modiji also walked long distances and was seen brooming and cleaning from the India Gate till the Mandir Marg Police Station at Delhi.
The Mantra for Swachh Bharat by the honourable Prime Minister was “Na Gandagi Karenge Na Karne Denge .“ or (don't litter and don't let litter in english.) The nine fortunate people were invited by NaMo to participate in the drive and he also urged them to bring 9 more people into the respective Mission of Clean India.Because he knew just by adding single digit of people everyday it will turn into huge numbers and get the whole nation together and it will become possible to achieve the dream of Swachh Bharat of the once Mahatma Gandhi dreamt. The NaMo initiative of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was also participated by the people from different fields or work. From government officials to The Indian Armed Forces,and the Bollywood celebrities to popular Sport superstars etc as it was a national clean mass movement of India.
“The Kashi Putra NaMO also dug the spade in order to clean the Holy River Ganga which was being polluted at Assi Ghat in Banaras under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.
The hard work , dedication and contribution of citizens of India for stepping into the respective Mission was highly appreciated by the legendary PM of India on his social media handle. After getting the good outcomes in this great initiative.
#mycleanIndia also came into light as a segment of Swachh Bharat to feature the work of the citizens all over the nation.
The mission also focused on the sanitation and hygienic facilities of women by giving separate toilets to each household family which led to the construction of almost 100M toilets in India by the Government after which (93%) of women started feeling safe and secure at their homes. According to The WHO analysis report decrease in diarrheal deaths about (300,000) were seen in 2019 as compared to 2014. After the Swachh Bharat campaign a deduction in health problems also improved which was a good sign and the families of ODF( Open Defecation Free) saved 50,000 annually.
“The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” conveyed a knowledgeable message of "Cleanliness is next to Godliness.” or “East or West Clean India is the best.” towards the country.
2. Demonetisation : India faced demonetisation for the very first time on 12 January 1946, under British administration and after 71 years the rebirth of demonetisation was witnessed on 8th November, 2016 under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi at 8 pm. (Tuesday)
The sudden announcement of demonetisation created the atmosphere of fear, stress, anxiety etc in people which also resulted in several deaths across the nation.The demonetisation initiative also made people think they might have to face problematic situations. It was obvious to have different talks and opinions whenever the PM took any decision or initiative as in India people have the right to speak and their opinion matters a lot.
Soon the people of India realised the decision was for the welfare of the nation. The Indian National Congress termed demonetisation as “Modi Made Disaster.”
Demonetisation was nothing but a mastermind plan of NaMo to expose black or illegal money from all over India. The government of India banned all the old bank notes of 500 and 1,000 rupees. It was a disaster for the people who were making huge amounts of black money and supporting terrorism openly being Indians.
The people of India soon started facing a shortage of money even for their daily expenses. While the 500 and 1,000 old rupees notes were prohibited to use. The old 10 -100 rupees of Mahatma Gandhi series were still allowed to be used to ease them in such hard times. People of India faced prolonged issues of money. It was a state of disruption for India. After a bit of a long wait, the new bank notes of 2,000 of Mahatma Gandhi were issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
Note: ( On 10th November 2016, The new bank notes of Rs 500 and 2,000 were released, August 2017,New Rs 200 notes were introduced, January 2018, New notes of Rs 10 were released, New notes of Rs 100 were also released by July 2018, and finally Rs 20 notes also came in light in April 2019.)
According to “Reserve Bank of India, demonetisation decreased the rise of fraud currencies in the Indian economy. In the year 2015 - 16 about 1.43 lakhs fake banknotes of 500 and 1,000 were uncovered. The demonetisation also resulted in cashless transactions through UPI or(Unified Payments Interface) applications (apps) like Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), Paytm, G pay, Phone pay, Amazon pay etc . These apps were developed by National Payment Corporation of India for fast and secure cashless payments. Government of India to transform India from traditional payment system to online transaction and it was a step towards digital India. People started making transactions by scanning the QR codes.The digital transactions facilities also helped people making payment and transactions sitting at their homes which saved a lot of time for the busiest people.
But the rural people of India, also faced a lot of issues to make digital transactions or payment as they don't have proper knowledge about cashless transactions but slowly and slowly things became better for them too.
The impact of Demonetisation on black money was to keep an eye on fake banknotes, terror funding, better tax conformity and to check whether the real estate is following the rules and regulations made by the government or not. Lastly, the bank of India also witnessed the enlargement in cash deposits , deflation in cost funds, opening of Jan - Dhan accounts and urging of government bonds.
3. Article 370 in the Constitution of India:
Article 370 of the Indian Constitution brought special status and reputation to the Jammu and Kashmir region situated in the northern division of the Indian subcontinent and in the bigger region of Kashmir which has been a subject of dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947. India commanded Jammu and Kashmir as a state from 17th November 1952 to 31st October 2019.The article 370 accorded the legal rights that Jammu and Kashmir also deserve a separate constitution, flag and sovereignty of the intrinsic administration.
The Article 370 was penned in the Part XXI of the Indian constitution titled as “Temporary Transitional and Special Provisions. “
The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi converted hardships into smiles by removing the provision of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which was being ignored in terms of growth and development for several years and was kept away from the mainstream and has finally got its rights and reputation. The new and fresh journey of Jammu and Kashmir had finally started with advancement and growth. The central law 170 was not in force earlier now they have been implemented. According to the provision of article 370, the Parliament of India has legal rights regarding defence, external affairs and communication for the state. Most of the sections of the Constitution of India were not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir due to which different states of India couldn't buy lands in Jammu and Kashmir.
Simultaneously, the provisions of financial emergency as mentioned in the Article 360 of the constitution is now finally removed.
The Central Right to Information Act or( the RTI act) wasn't applicable to the state The tenure of Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir was 6 years. On the other hand,the tenure of the Legislative Assembly of other states is around 5 years.The Parliament granted the approval on 5th August 2019 for the erasing of the special status given to J&K under Article 370 and 35 A. The Union Home Minister of India, Honourable Amit Shah said, “A historic step to correct a historical blunder.“ Laws like child marriage Act, Right to reform and Right to educate etc were also effective. The Valmiki, Dalit and Gorkha live happily in the states and finally have the right to be called as citizens of the respective state.
After erasing the effectiveness of Article 370 and 35:A, Kashmir and Ladakh were reorganized as two different Union Territories from October 19 2019. After a year of independence from Article 370, the election of Gram Panchayat and Zila Panchayat were conducted after a long wait. The Block Development Council elections were held for the very first time and the voter percentage was 98.3 . Almost 4.4 lakh beneficiaries has been verified in Jammu and Kashmir under the scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Ayog. Almost 1.77 lakh treatment had been authorised in the hospital of Jammu and Kashmir with a huge amount of Rs.146 crores. Under PM Awas Yojana (Rural)1.34 lakh homes have been sanctioned.
The Valmiki communities got the right to cast their votes for the first time.The domicile law was applied.The people who have been living in Kashmir for the last 15 years or more were treated as domicile. The rights of women and their children who got married outside the state were being protected.For the cultivation of apples a market intervention scheme had come into force.
The Ukhu Village in Pulwama was tiled as the “Pencil Wala Gaon” about 90% of the pencils is manufactured and was exported across the globe along with that 50 new colleges were opened out of which 48 were operational with about 67,000 students,and also 7 new medical as well as 5 new nursing colleges were approved after the independence from Article 370. The Indian winter games were also organised at Gulmarg. The Srinagar long awaited Ram Bagh flyover was opened , IIT Jammu got its own campus along with that AIIMS Jammu also came into force.
The Atal Tunnel was ended and the PM dedicated it to the nation The Jammu Semi Ring Road and 8.45 km long new Banihal Tunnel also came into force. The World's tallest 467 m bridge Chenab was also completed. The Infrastructure and development Finance Corporation of Jammu Kashmir was also established. Almost 2375 projects with cost value Rs.7110.78 crores were approved out of which 1100 projects were completed.
After the removal of Article 370 a major deduction in terrorism was also witnessed. The Jammu and Kashmir and the heavenly places of Ladakh were recognised for the betterment of Tourism.
Shafi of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir admired PM Modi after getting facilitated with Pucca house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and was grateful to him. Kanjes Angmo, an entrepreneur working in the field of handloom is a great example of self - independence (Atmanirbhar) The Atma Nirbhar Bharat the one more amazing initiative by The Legendary NaMo also fulfilled the dream of youngsters.
And now finally concluding it with the most significant thing, after Jammu and Kashmir got its independence from Article 370, The historic dream and resolution of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee of, “One Nation, One Law, and One Head of the Nation was finally fulfilled under the supreme leadership of PM Modi.“
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