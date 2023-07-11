Media Sight

If things go according to the heart, it may be good, but if they don't, it's even better, because God will never wish bad for you.

Today, in the Media Sight column, we will be reading about Harsh Kumar Singh. Harsh is an aspiring journalist who is currently pursuing journalism at Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He is passionate about freely expressing his opinions in front of the world, and journalism provides the platform to do so.
Q

Name

A

Harsh Kumar Singh

Q

Birth Place

A

Gorakhpur

Q

Academic Qualification

A

Undergraduate-Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ), Year of Admission -2022

Q

Languages you speak/write

A

Hindi, English

Q

What do you do?

A

Student

Q

What's the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?

A

I chose journalism as my profession because it offers me a great opportunity to express my opinions while simultaneously helping me improve my personality and body language.

Q

Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?

A

Yes, I do read whenever I get the chance, and I mostly read self-help books. The last book I read was “History of Modern India” by Bipin Chandra.

Q

If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?

A

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ratan Tata and Robin Sharma

Q

If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?

A

I would love to re-live the excitement and happiness I felt when I played professional cricket. If I could go back and speak to my 18-year-old self, I would tell him that god has some other plans for you.

Q

If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?

A

Football

Q

Your favourite subject(s)?

A

Social Science

Q

What is your least favourite subject(s)?

A

Chemistry

Q

What’s something you wish to change about the world?

A

Caste System. The caste system should not restrict us, and we should be open to all experiences, without being bound by any barriers.

Q

If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?

A

A boy with thousand dreams

Q

What are you passionate about?

A

Sports and History

Q

Best/memorable moment

A

When I played nationals in both Cricket and Football

Q

What do you love to do in your leisure time?

A

Meditation

Q

What do you hate the most?

A

People who go back on their word

Q

If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?

A

Cricketer

Q

Q

Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in future?

A

To be honest I would love to work as a cabinet minister

Q

Finally, a Quote you relate to.

A

Mann ka ho toh acha na ho to zyada acha, kyuki upar wala apka kabhi bura nhi chahega.

English Translation: If things go according to the heart, it may be good, but if they don't, it's even better, because God will never wish bad for you.

