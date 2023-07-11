If things go according to the heart, it may be good, but if they don't, it's even better, because God will never wish bad for you.

Name
Harsh Kumar Singh
Birth Place
Gorakhpur
Academic Qualification
Undergraduate-Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ), Year of Admission -2022
Languages you speak/write
Hindi, English
What do you do?
Student
What's the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?
I chose journalism as my profession because it offers me a great opportunity to express my opinions while simultaneously helping me improve my personality and body language.
Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?
Yes, I do read whenever I get the chance, and I mostly read self-help books. The last book I read was “History of Modern India” by Bipin Chandra.
If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ratan Tata and Robin Sharma
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?
I would love to re-live the excitement and happiness I felt when I played professional cricket. If I could go back and speak to my 18-year-old self, I would tell him that god has some other plans for you.
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?
Football
Your favourite subject(s)?
Social Science
What is your least favourite subject(s)?
Chemistry
What’s something you wish to change about the world?
Caste System. The caste system should not restrict us, and we should be open to all experiences, without being bound by any barriers.
If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?
A boy with thousand dreams
What are you passionate about?
Sports and History
Best/memorable moment
When I played nationals in both Cricket and Football
What do you love to do in your leisure time?
Meditation
What do you hate the most?
People who go back on their word
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Cricketer
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in future?
To be honest I would love to work as a cabinet minister
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
Mann ka ho toh acha na ho to zyada acha, kyuki upar wala apka kabhi bura nhi chahega.
English Translation: If things go according to the heart, it may be good, but if they don't, it's even better, because God will never wish bad for you.
