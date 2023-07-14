Media Sight- Kamson Hauzel
Navigating Life's Ups and Downs: Focus, Detach, Thrive.

Our Today's Media Sight profile is about Kamson Hauzel, who believes that Life encompasses a series of highs and lows. It is perfectly acceptable to detach oneself from individuals and prioritize self-care. Rest assured, you will overcome any difficulties you face. Concentrate on the present moment while simultaneously making plans for your future.
Q

Name

A

Kamson Hauzel

Q

Your Birth Place

A

Delhi

Q

Academic Qualification

A

Delhi School of Journalism, 2022

Q

Languages you speak/write.

A

English, Hindi, Paite (Manipuri tribal language)

Q

What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?

A

Exploring the field of media and Photography

Q

Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?

A

Yes I like reading. I read, "Emotional intelligence, why it can matter more than IQ."

Q

If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?

A

My grandma, grandpa, Bruce Lee, cause I wanna see them again.

Q

If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?

A

Life is about ups and downs. It's ok to detach from people and focus on yourself. You'll be fine, Focus on ur present and Also plan about your future.

Q

If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?

A

I'll take, Sanji with me.

Q

Your favorite subject(s)?

A

Psychology

Q

What is your least favorite subject(s)?

A

Maths

Q

What’s something you wish to change about the world?

A

More understanding nature.

Q

If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?

A

Still alive!?

Q

What are you passionate about?

A

Music, sport.

Q

Best/memorable moment

A

Playing football in state level.

Q

What do you love to do in your leisure time?

A

Sleep, Play instrument and singing.

Q

What do you hate the most?

A

Misunderstanding

Q

If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?

A

Psychology

Q

If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?

A

My clothes.

Q

Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in future?

A

Open minded and creativity field of work

Q

Finally, a Quote you relate to.

A

In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world." "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

