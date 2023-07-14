Navigating Life's Ups and Downs: Focus, Detach, Thrive.
Name
Kamson Hauzel
Your Birth Place
Delhi
Academic Qualification
Delhi School of Journalism, 2022
Languages you speak/write.
English, Hindi, Paite (Manipuri tribal language)
What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?
Exploring the field of media and Photography
Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?
Yes I like reading. I read, "Emotional intelligence, why it can matter more than IQ."
If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?
My grandma, grandpa, Bruce Lee, cause I wanna see them again.
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?
Life is about ups and downs. It's ok to detach from people and focus on yourself. You'll be fine, Focus on ur present and Also plan about your future.
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?
I'll take, Sanji with me.
Your favorite subject(s)?
Psychology
What is your least favorite subject(s)?
Maths
What’s something you wish to change about the world?
More understanding nature.
If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?
Still alive!?
What are you passionate about?
Music, sport.
Best/memorable moment
Playing football in state level.
What do you love to do in your leisure time?
Sleep, Play instrument and singing.
What do you hate the most?
Misunderstanding
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Psychology
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in future?
Open minded and creativity field of work
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world." "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."
Media Sight/ Kamson Hauzel/ NJ