The missing ingredients holding local news back

By T J Thomson and Sora Park and Jee Young Lee



When you consume local news, how often do you feel represented or represented well? How often is the coverage relevant and focused on topics you think need more coverage? How well does your local news outlet do at covering stories that matter using all the tools at its disposal?

Like most Australians, you probably get your local news mostly from TV, online news sites and social media. You also typically consume local news to know what is going on in your area, to understand things that might affect you, and because you have an interest in stories and information from your community. But you might have noticed a decline in both the quantity and quality of local news about your area, particularly in the coverage provided by traditional news outlets.

To better understand attitudes towards local news providers, we spent the last two years surveying thousands of regional Australians, analysing thousands of news stories, and conducting one-on-one interviews with more than 200 people from regional communities across the country.

“I’ve noticed that the local newspaper has changed. Back when I was little, it probably had 30 or 40 pages. Now, you’re lucky to get five or six [news pages],” one of our research participants told us. Another added, “We used to read the paper every single day. Every tradesman would have the paper at lunch, at smoko. You’d always be exposed to it. There’s been a big shift over the years since the local paper stopped. For my parents’ generation especially, it’s been a big blow. They used to get up and go down every day to buy the local paper. They’re just lost without their local paper. That’s what they used to read every day, six days a week. For them, it’s been really disjointing. Even things like deaths, funeral notices, marriages — those were all in the local paper.”

As this visualisation below shows, between 2019 and 2024, there were far more contractions (shown in red) than expansions (shown in green) of news outlets across Australia.

Contractions and expansions of news outlets (2019-2024)