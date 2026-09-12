Meghalaya Legislator Paul Lyngdoh Calls for Digital Detox to Save Young Minds

How can we overlook the rising number of youths committing shocking acts, even heinous crimes, simply because they were restricted from using mobile phones or objects of obsession? A few weeks ago in Maharashtra, a heart‑breaking tragedy unfolded when a 19‑year‑old boy, distressed by his parents’ argument over payment issues for an iPhone they had purchased, jumped from the edge of a hill in anger. What unfolded next was even more spine‑chilling. In a desperate attempt to save his son, his father also fell, and moments later, his mother committed suicide by jumping from the same place after seeing both her son and husband fall to their deaths. Is this not reason enough for the government to act decisively and urgently on such dreadful issues? Closer to home, in Meghalaya, probably about two years ago, a 10-year-old girl from the village of Mawryngkneng committed suicide after her parents asked her to focus on her studies and not use her phone.

It is not that children do not love their parents or deliberately wish to harm themselves. Their minds are overpowered by delusion born of memory loss, unable to grasp critically that the love of their parents and the care for themselves is far more precious than any mobile phone. This is the tragic danger of unchecked digital obsession in the present times. It uncontrollably interferes with the faculty of judgment, weakens memory, and distorts values, leading to choices that can destroy families and shake society to the core.

Thus, when happiness and pleasure are encouraged to be sought only from external sensory gratifications as addictive as drugs, we fail ourselves, we fail our society, and we fail our civilization. The Meghalaya legislator Bah Paul has already pressed the wake‑up button. Nations like Australia, Finland, Sweden, Poland, China, and France have taken strong measures to uninstall digital waste from young minds. India, it seems, is still busy hitting snooze!

[VP]