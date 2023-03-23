Majoritarianism on March in Israel

Controversial Bills

Earlier, on Monday night, in another win for Netanyahu, the Parliament also advanced a Bill that would make it harder to remove the prime minister over the corruption charges that still hang over him.

The Bill would allow the Parliament to declare a prime minister unfit to rule only due to physical or mental reasons and would replace a current law that allows the court or the Parliament to remove a leader under other circumstances.

The new Bill would require approval by three-quarters of the government and could be overridden by the prime minister.

The proposed change to the rules overseeing the removal of a prime minister is of personal importance to Netanyahu, who returned to power late last year after Israel's fifth election in less than four years.

He is on trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes, and denies the allegations. The proceedings have dragged on for nearly three years.

Another Bill that passed the first reading would allow more settlements in the northern occupied West Bank, which would lead to the legalization of settlement outposts considered illegal even under Israeli law.

The vote comes only weeks after Israeli settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town last month, killing one man and setting fire to dozens of homes and cars. Settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are already considered illegal under international law.

Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up some 20 percent of the population, have been largely absent from the protests, in part because they suffer from discrimination in Israel and because of Israel's treatment of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip.

Israelis have killed at least 70 Palestinians this year under Israel's new government, many of them during Israeli military raids. It brings up the total of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank over the past year to more than 220.