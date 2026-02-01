Off the Scales: A Kurdish Tale of Absent Justice in Syria

One of our acquaintances inspected the house after the 2023 earthquake, which caused significant damage in Jindires and led to increased movement to and from Afrin. He assured us that the house was not damaged, as it was surrounded by olive trees, but it had been completely fenced off and monitored by cameras at every corner; a faction leader from “Ahrar al-Sharqiya,” an armed Syrian rebel group founded in 2016, had taken up residence there.

After the fall of the regime in late 2024, many were able to visit Afrin to check on their properties, and my father was among them. He traveled there months after the regime’s collapse, accompanied by one of the local notables. When he reached our house, the occupant came out and verbally assaulted my father, calling him a “pig” and an “Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) member” (“Qasd-i’). My father could only try to calm him down, explaining that he was a civilian who had never carried a weapon and simply wanted to return to his home after spending years in rented accommodation. The occupant’s response was to demand more than (USD) 5,000 to vacate the house.

My family is not well-off and could not afford to pay such a massive sum. After the local notable intervened, the occupant reduced the amount by half, but it was still far beyond our means. My brother and I scraped together nearly $1,000 and asked my father to approach him again to persuade him to vacate the house. However, he took the money and did not leave; instead, he began contacting my father periodically, asking if he had come up with the required amount, until my father was forced to turn off his phone for two months.

This man, who hailed from the city of Deir ez-Zor, told my father that he would not leave the house until the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew from his own city. In his latest threat — which he has not yet carried out — the man, who now belongs to the “General Security” service, gave us two options: either pay the full amount, or he would leave the house only after blowing it up.

Living in fear

During the recent attack on the Al-Ashrafiya and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods, my family was displaced from their home for the third time, accompanied by my sister’s family. Once again, they were forced to head toward Afrin because the road to the Jazira region was cut off at the time. I was anxiously waiting for them to arrive in Qamishli; I had even prepared my modest home to welcome them, but the driver told me it was impossible. The congestion was immense, and the journey — which usually takes less than an hour — lasted nearly seven hours.