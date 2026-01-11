Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Launches Retaliatory Strikes on ISIS in Syria After Deadly Palmyra Ambush That Killed Three Americans

The strikes are part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched on December 19, 2025, at the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump. The operation is a direct response to the December 13, 2025, ISIS ambush in Palmyra that killed Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard—both members of the Iowa National Guard—and Ayad Mansoor Sakat, a U.S. civilian interpreter.

“These strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X. “Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice.”

Saturday’s strikes follow an earlier phase of Operation Hawkeye Strike launched on December 19, during which more than 70 ISIS targets across central Syria—including infrastructure and weapons sites—were hit. Separately, Britain and France announced joint airstrikes on January 3, 2026, targeting an underground facility believed to have been used by ISIS to store weapons.

A day before Saturday’s U.S. strikes, Syrian officials said their security forces had arrested the military chief overseeing ISIS operations in the Levant. Syria has recently joined the global coalition against ISIS.