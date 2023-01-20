What are different Headline Capitalization Styles?

AP (Associated Press) Style is the most preferred writing style for journalists and news media organizations. AP Style is designed to ensure uniform writing and ease of understanding across different platforms.

Rules:

Capitalize only the first word of your headline and all proper nouns or abbreviations; all other words should be lowercase (e.g. “The people making North Dakota’s future bright”).

Use numerals for all numbers (e.g. “3 ways to write headlines” as opposed to “Three ways to write headlines”).

Use single quotes for quotation marks in headlines (e.g. “Why Joe said ‘no’”).

Use abbreviations only for well-known organizations, like the FBI, NASA, and FIFA. Abbreviations can be applied to people’s formal titles, such as political and medical titles, like CEO or PhD.

For example:

How to Be an Ethical Researcher