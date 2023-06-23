The Pitfalls of Micro-Management

Micromanagement frequently has a negative impact on employee morale, innovation, and overall organizational performance even though it may have noble intentions.

Employees may become discouraged by micromanagement since it conveys a lack of confidence in their skills and ability. Feelings of dissatisfaction, disengagement, and a decline in motivation can be brought on by constant observation and a lack of autonomy. Employees can start to question their own abilities and show reluctance to take initiative, which would stunt their future development. As a result, there may be a bad work atmosphere and lower job satisfaction.

The manager spends an inordinate amount of time and effort micromanaging. This takes their focus away from more important tasks and keeps them from helping the team grow and succeed as a whole. Additionally, individuals who are frequently micromanaged may find it difficult to prioritize activities and efficiently manage their time, which will lower productivity.