Friday, February 19, 2021
Misconceptions About Organic Skincare That Will Make You Rethink Your Regimen

Skincare brands must ensure that their manufacturers follow stringent practices to ensure there is no cross-contamination of organic and inorganic materials

organic skincare
Common misconceptions of organic skincare. Pixabay

In today’s generation, consumers have become more aware and conscious of harmful chemicals hidden in their skincare products. They have even become skeptical of using skincare that wears the claim of being “organic” and “all-natural”, often questioning if these claims are just marketing gimmicks or more importantly, if the lack of chemicals may contribute to the skincare not being as efficacious.

Jagvir Singh, Founder, and President, Refresh Botanicals shares five common misconceptions about organic skincare that will make you rethink your regimen:

Myth 1: Homemade Organic Face Masks and Lotions Work the Same as Organic Products

You may believe that whipping up a yogurt and honey smoothie in your blender and using it as a face mask will benefit your skin as would purchasing an organic face mask. However, often skincare brands extract organic molecules from organic, whole plant ingredients.

While we’re all up for a DIY face treatment once in a while, the ingredients you find in your kitchen can’t really compare to the active ingredients found in organic skincare products. These special ingredients are usually extracted at the molecular level leaving, behind the most active and potent part for your skincare.

Myth 2: Organic Products are Ineffective

Many people are afraid of change and stick to a product that they are familiar with and have used for years. Unfortunately, many drugstore products have been diluted, watered down, and filled with an abundance of chemical preservatives to extend the lifespan. This means that while the product may offer quick results, you shouldn’t hold your breath waiting to see any real long-term benefits for the health of your skin.

organic skincare
Organic products, are jam-packed with vital nutrients. Pixabay

Organic products, on the other hand, are jam-packed with vital nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals at high concentrations that truly feed your skin with the love that it needs. You’ll instantly get that “glow” that is often achieved with your latest smartphone filter except for this time it’s real! Radiant, hydrated, and clear skin. After just a few uses, your friends will be asking what you have been doing differently. Think of yourself as an ambassador of the earth share your secret: The use of organic skincare products has an everlasting effect on your skin health (and even the planet).

Myth 3: Organic Products Need Preservatives to last longer

Highly organic products often require premium packaging that is equipped with airless pumps. This prevents the highly organic plant material from oxidizing thus spoiling. When looking for organic skincare, look for airless pumps – meaning that the product is being pumped through literally being pushed out of the container.

Myth 4: Eating Healthy is Enough For Great Skin

There is no argument about the benefits of eating clean, antioxidant-rich foods and drinking tons of water. However, a healthy diet alone is not necessarily enough for great skin. While everything you eat does have an impact on your skin, food cannot cleanse away impurities and environmental toxins the way a good face wash can, or provide a protective barrier on the skin the way a moisturizer can. For truly beautiful skin, be sure to eat healthily, exercise regularly, and practice safe organic skincare. Organic skincare products should accompany a healthy lifestyle for a more youthful and fresher complexion.

organic skincare
Organic skincare products should accompany a healthy lifestyle. Pixabay

Myth 5: All “Natural Types” of Skincare are Created Equal

There is a thin line between “organic” versus “natural” products. Note that we use the word natural here, and not organic. While many products may claim to be “all-natural” on their labels, it doesn’t mean that their ingredients are in fact “organic”. Natural products often contain natural ingredients but may contain pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

For a skincare brand to be able to wear the claim of “organic”, ingredient suppliers have to undergo a rigorous process where they are monitored for many years to ensure that their farming methods are free of pesticides, herbicides, and chemicals. Additionally, skincare brands must ensure that their manufacturers follow stringent practices to ensure there is no cross-contamination of organic and inorganic materials.

In today’s time awareness about chemical-laden products is gaining momentum gradually, which is highlighting the importance of natural organic skincare products. This increased awareness is making more and more people switch to organic products. While more people are making the transition, more become mindful about the use of chemicals in regular everyday products and are adapting to the natural organic skincare regime. (IANS)

