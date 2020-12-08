Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Mount Everest Now Slightly Higher Than It Was Measured Earlier

Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, is 8,848.86 meters

Mount Everest is the highest mountain. Pixabay

It’s official. The height of the world’s tallest peak is slightly higher than it was measured earlier. On Tuesday, Nepal and China jointly announced that Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, is 8,848.86 meters.

Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Land Management Minister Padma Kumari Aryal, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, and other officials made the announcement during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

Nepal had started re-measuring the height of Everest in 2017 and completed it last year. Later, during the visit of the Chinese President to Nepal last year, Nepal and China had agreed to remeasure the height of Everest.

Nepal decided to remeasure the peak after speculation that the widely accepted height might not be the actual height after the 2015 earthquake. Officials of the government had coordinated with China, who sent its own team to measure the height of the Everest. (IANS)

