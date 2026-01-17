Ramayana Composer A.R. Rahman’s Communal Explanation for Lack of Projects Faces Dismissal from the Hindi Film Industry

Rahman’s musical work has transcended borders over the years, earning him international recognition and leading to his Academy Award win in 2009. The popular music composer claimed that he has not been receiving consistent projects from the Hindi film industry for the past eight years.

He told Haroon that the reason he has been partially shunned by Bollywood could be attributed to the “communal thing.” He further added that he has not faced it directly, although he has encountered it in the form of “Chinese whispers.”

He further explained that he wants his work to find him, saying that it is “the sincerity of my work that should earn things.” When the host asked whether he had faced any prejudice in the industry, Rahman recalled that he did not experience anything of the sort when he began his career. However, he said he has witnessed some glimpses of it over the last couple of years, citing a shift in power.

“Maybe God concealed all this stuff. For me, I never felt any of this earlier, but in the past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened,” Rahman said.

His comments at the Birmingham Symphony Hall invited reactions from prominent writer Javed Akhtar, who dismissed the communal narrative in the Hindi film industry. In an interview with IANS, Akhtar stated that he could not relate to the feeling.

“I meet people here in Mumbai. They have great respect for him,” Javed Akhtar said. He further added that people might find it difficult to approach Rahman due to his prolific body of work and his busy overseas schedule.

Javed added, “People may think that he has become very busy in the West. They may feel that his shows are very big and that he spends a lot of time on them. So, he may not be available for us.”

Singer Shaan urged everyone not to “overthink” the Academy Award winner’s comments about the industry being communal. He cited his own example, saying that despite working in Bollywood for decades, he has not been receiving consistent work in films in recent times.

He added, “If there were any such issue, I don’t think there is any communal or minority angle in music.” Shaan further said that one must focus on doing good work, making good music, and not overthinking such matters.

During the interview, Rahman also spoke about his work in Vicky Kaushal–starrer Chaava (2024), which he described as “divisive.” The 59-year-old composer said that the film, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who was killed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb “cashed in on the divisiveness” surrounding the subject.

He added that the film’s purpose was meant to focus entirely on bravery, a point he said he also shared with the film’s director. “I told the director, ‘Why do you need me for this?’ He said, ‘We need only you for this,’” Rahman said.

He later claimed that audiences possess an internal conscience, which allows them to distinguish between truth and manipulation.

Rahman has solidified his position in the global music industry with his pioneering work in Danny Boyle’s critically acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire (2008), Rockstar (2011), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), among others. With his latest work in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana saga, alongside renowned composer Hans Zimmer, A.R. Rahman is all set to create a musical masterpiece with a lasting legacy.

