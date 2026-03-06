Centre Reshuffles Key Raj Bhavan Posts Nationwide: New Governors for Bihar, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Telangana as Taranjit Singh Sandhu Replaces VK Saxena as Delhi LG

Key Points:
An official Press Communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 5, 2026 lists nine new appointments of Governors for 8 states and the national capital.
Dr. CV Ananda Bose resigned as the Governor of West Bengal. Rajiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana, while Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra.
Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed Governor of Nagaland and Syed Ata Hasnain has been given the office of Governor of Bihar. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former India’s envoy to the US has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
In a major reshuffling move, nine new appointments of Governors have been made to several states and union territories of India. According to an official Press Communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 5, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dr. CV Ananda Bose as the Governor of West Bengal. Additionally, the Press Communique lists further appointments.
Rajiv Pratap Shukla, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana. The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra. Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland, while Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain given the office of Governor of Bihar. Following the resignation of RN Ravi as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.
The official Communique also states that Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been given the authority to discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu. The LG (Lieutenant Governor) of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, while VK Saxena has been appointed as the LG of Ladakh, following his removal from the LG office of Delhi.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Indian envoy to US has been allocated the head of LG office in Delhi. The aforementioned appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, the statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Vinai Kumar Saxena was the LG of Delhi from May 26, 2022. During his tenure as Delhi L-G, VK Saxena made his role much more vocal than his predecessors. Taranjit Singh Sandhu served as India’s Ambassador to the US from February 2020 to January 31, 2024. He joined the IFS (Indian Foreign Services) in 1988, and is credited with playing a key role in opening the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.
Senior BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh mentioned that he was pleased to hear the news of RN Ravi being appointed the new Governor of West Bengal. Speaking to the media on Friday, March 6, 2026, he said that the appointment of a new Governor gives the hope that the law and order situation will improve in West Bengal. “New Governor is coming, and we welcome him. We are happy that an IPS officer is taking the position of Governor. The law and order situation in Bengal is in a very poor state, and we hope it will improve under his supervision,” Ghosh told IANS.
The move has sparked political reactions in the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she was not consulted before the appointment and described the Centre’s decision as a “unilateral” move that undermines democratic norms.
Commenting on the political developments, Ghosh said the change in Governor should not automatically be interpreted as a step towards the imposition of President’s Rule, though he suggested that the situation in the state could lead to such an outcome if conditions worsen.
