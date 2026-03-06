Centre Reshuffles Key Raj Bhavan Posts Nationwide: New Governors for Bihar, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Telangana as Taranjit Singh Sandhu Replaces VK Saxena as Delhi LG

In a major reshuffling move, nine new appointments of Governors have been made to several states and union territories of India. According to an official Press Communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 5, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dr. CV Ananda Bose as the Governor of West Bengal. Additionally, the Press Communique lists further appointments.

New Governors Appointed In A Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

Rajiv Pratap Shukla, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana. The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra. Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland, while Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain given the office of Governor of Bihar. Following the resignation of RN Ravi as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.

The official Communique also states that Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been given the authority to discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu. The LG (Lieutenant Governor) of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, while VK Saxena has been appointed as the LG of Ladakh, following his removal from the LG office of Delhi.

