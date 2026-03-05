Muslim Teen Shot Dead at House of BJP Associate in Lucknow—Police Say “Accidental Firing”, Family Alleges Murder and Cover-Up

13-year-old Unaiz Khan was reported dead on 2 March 2026 in Krishna Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in what the police labelled an “accidental firing.” Unaiz’s family, however, allege that he was murdered by Navneet, Unaiz’s acquaintance, and his father Sanjeev Tripathi, brother-in-law of UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Unaiz Khan, a Class VII student and resident of Behsa in Sarojini Nagar, UP, died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the forehead on the evening of 2 March 2026. The incident occurred at Navneet Tripathi’s birthday party.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, Zameer Khan, several acquaintances arrived at their home around 3:30 pm on Monday and asked Unaiz to accompany them to a birthday party in Barigawan, Krishna Nagar. The family said the boy had initially refused to go because he was observing Roza. Zameer, who runs an electrical appliance shop in the Amausi area, told police that the boys insisted and eventually took his son along despite his hesitation. The family later claimed that the child had left after saying he did not want to upset his friends.

At 7:30 pm that evening, the family received a phone call from Sanjeev Tripathi informing them that the boy had been admitted to Lokbandhu Hospital. Police said Unaiz had suffered a gunshot injury while inside a car near Tripathi’s residence. He was taken to the hospital and admitted to the emergency ward, where doctors declared him dead.

The revolver used in the incident was licensed in Tripathi’s name. According to reports, Tripathi is the brother-in-law of UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, and he is also related to former MLC Arvind Tripathi, who is now associated with the BJP.

Unaiz’s father, Zameer Khan, alleged that the shooting was deliberate. “My son was shot exactly in the middle of his forehead. How can someone accidentally shoot themselves like that?” he asked. “Some people must have held him, and then he was shot in the forehead. An attempt is being made to cover up the murder. They killed my son on a fasting day. My son died hungry and thirsty.”

Khan also alleged that Tripathi had previously threatened him during a parent-teacher meeting at school after an argument.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR at Krishna Nagar police station under sections 103(1), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Six people have been named in the case, including three minors, the alleged shooter’s parents, and a driver. Investigators said that because three of the accused are minors, proceedings involving them will follow provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.