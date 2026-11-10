The uncertain fate of the Faridabad University Al-falah after a year of Red Fort blast

AL-FALAH UNIVERSITY, which saw its doctor got involved in the fatal Red Fort Blast in which 15 lives were lost on November 10, 2025 and later an ED raid on its owner, is now slowly regaining its lost prestige among the students as its medical college’s all 200 seats has been filled in the latest admission cycle.

The university, based in Faridabad’s Dhauj village, is currently run by the government administration and its founder is in prison on charges of money laundering. The names of three doctors that were associated with the university’s medical college came into the investigation after the bomb blast took place. With the passing of time the university is slowly reviving the numbers of the patients back to its hospital, filling the vacant seats and trying to bring back the academic activities on track but regaining the trust of the public has remained its biggest challenge.

In the investigations Umar Un-Nabi (Jammu & Kashmir) who was an assistant professor at the medical college at the university campus, was allegedly inside the car which exploded in front of Red Fort. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), then registered a case against him. In the chargesheet NIA has also mentioned that along with Umar, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather examined the explosives and firearms in nearby villages while Dr, Shaheen Shahid aid financially.