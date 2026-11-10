The uncertain fate of the Faridabad University Al-falah after a year of Red Fort blast

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AL-FALAH UNIVERSITY, which saw its doctor got involved in the fatal Red Fort Blast in which 15 lives were lost on November 10, 2025 and later an ED raid on its owner, is now slowly regaining its lost prestige among the students as its medical college’s all 200 seats has been filled in the latest admission cycle.
The university, based in Faridabad’s Dhauj village, is currently run by the government administration and its founder is in prison on charges of money laundering. The names of three doctors that were associated with the university’s medical college came into the investigation after the bomb blast took place. With the passing of time the university is slowly reviving the numbers of the patients back to its hospital, filling the vacant seats and trying to bring back the academic activities on track but regaining the trust of the public has remained its biggest challenge.
In the investigations Umar Un-Nabi (Jammu & Kashmir) who was an assistant professor at the medical college at the university campus, was allegedly inside the car which exploded in front of Red Fort. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), then registered a case against him. In the chargesheet NIA has also mentioned that along with Umar, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather examined the explosives and firearms in nearby villages while Dr, Shaheen Shahid aid financially.
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Since the incident NIA has had three separate chargesheet naming a total of 13 people. According to the NIA all were involved in a larger conspiracy codenamed “Operation Heavenly Hind,” which was taking shape since 2022.
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The investigation led to an unprecedented damage to the image of the university. Many faculty members resigned one by one. Students also started to follow the same route or remained mostly absent from the classes. The decreasing footfall in the patient also became problematic for the university administration.
The things got further intense when the founder-chairman, Jawed Ahmed Siddiqui was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year in an unrelated money laundering case.
A senior university official, according to Hindustan Times, said gaining the confidence of the local population is more difficult than restoring academic activities. “The common masses are yet to trust us fully, which is reflected in the number of patients at the hospital. We are working hard to rebuild that trust,” he said.
[Rh/GS]
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