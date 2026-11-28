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AN OLD PHOTO of Hamza Abbasi, main lead of Pakistan's Netflix show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,(JBHSSL) about which the Indian government ordered Netflix to not stream the show in India on November 26, 2026, with UN designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed has been resurfaced.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as per the sources, reminded the streaming giant company its order dated back to May 8, 2025 addressing all OTT platforms, Media streaming services to not show pakistan related content anymore in the wake of Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025.
See Also: Netflix’s first Pakistani original ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ listed for India release, sparks backlash; Indian govt asks OTT platform to block series
The row has now intensified after an old X post of show’s main lead Hamza Abbasi with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Lashkar-E-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, who is a UN (United Nations) designated terrorist, is going viral. Abbasi in 2017 posted on X a selfie with Saeed while calling him ‘one of the nicest people’ and ‘most misunderstood man in Pakistan.’ The actor also said that the Saeed “promotes religious tolerance & humanity.
One X user questioned the actor’s intention to glorify the image of Hafiz Saeed, wrote, “Are you promoting terrorists on your platform?”
"This man Hamza Ali Abbasi who pretends to be an actor openly supports and defends a globally recognised terrorist Hafeez Saeed. Now terrorists will be given space to spread their propaganda against humanity??" the user added.
One more user said that Indians can’t be fooled anymore on the concept of “Art Has No Border.” He asked, “Did the Indian audience not notice the height of this hypocrisy.
"Hamza Ali Abbasi - a fanboy of globally recognised terrorist Hafeez Saeed is also part of this drama...what is wrong with these people??" a third X user wrote.
The criticism was not just limited to the Indian boundaries but also generated support from Pakistan also.
One Pakistani lawyer and author Muneeb Qadir showed his consent in voice of Indian internet users over Abbasi's pictures.
See Also: 26/11: Remembering our brave heroes, honouring their sacrifices and upholding India's unity
"He needs to come clean as to why he was being pictured with a man whom even the UN has condemned at a global level. Hamza Ali Abbasi needs to apologize for praising such a man," he wrote in a post on X.
Abbasi will be seen in the Pakistan’s first Netflix original show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo which also stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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