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The row has now intensified after an old X post of show’s main lead Hamza Abbasi with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Lashkar-E-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, who is a UN (United Nations) designated terrorist, is going viral. Abbasi in 2017 posted on X a selfie with Saeed while calling him ‘one of the nicest people’ and ‘most misunderstood man in Pakistan.’ The actor also said that the Saeed “promotes religious tolerance & humanity.

Backlash from both India and Pakistan over the remark

One X user questioned the actor’s intention to glorify the image of Hafiz Saeed, wrote, “Are you promoting terrorists on your platform?”

"This man Hamza Ali Abbasi who pretends to be an actor openly supports and defends a globally recognised terrorist Hafeez Saeed. Now terrorists will be given space to spread their propaganda against humanity??" the user added.