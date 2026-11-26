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THE LATEST PAKISTANI SHOW on Netflix, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo (JBHSL), has come under fire after it was listed for release in India. Following backlash from users and All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), on November 26, 2026, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reportedly asked the streaming platform to ensure that the upcoming series is blocked in the country. According to media reports, the Indian government expects Netflix to comply with the advisory dated May 8, 2025, which directed online streaming platforms to discontinue Pakistani-origin content in India following the terror attack in Pahalgam.
JBHSL is Netflix’s first Pakistani original series, set to premiere on December 4, 2026. After its trailer was released on November 24, the show was listed for Indian Netflix subscribers, with the “Remind Me” feature available ahead of the launch. It sparked the question of whether the Pakistani series would be released in India or not. The Indian government subsequently received several complaints and reportedly reached out to Netflix to block the content.
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) was one of the complainants who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24, 2026, seeking a ban on the Pakistani series.
Describing Pakistan as a “terrorist country,” the association claimed that allowing the show to stream in India would hurt national sentiments. “Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First,” AICWA wrote in an X post, while sharing the letter addressed to PM Modi.
The association cited the attacks at Pulwama and Pahalgam as the reason behind seeking the ban on the upcoming series. It also stated that the Pakistani cast of the show — including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Samad Ansari — have spoken against India during the conflict between the neighboring countries. “Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country,” the letter read.
The AICWA further listed four demands. First, it sought assurance that JBHSL will not be released in India. Secondly, it demanded that all streaming platforms should strictly comply with the May 8, 2025 advisory. The association further seeks a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties to ensure that Pakistani content, artists and productions are never seen in India again. Lastly, AICWA listed that the government should make sure that all streaming platforms understand that national security and respecting the sentiments of the martyrs’ families should come first before commercial interests.
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is Netflix's first Pakistani original series and is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 Urdu novel of the same name.
Created and directed by Momina Duraid, the series features a star cast, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Sanam Saeed. Duraid has previously produced several popular Pakistani television dramas that were also popular among Indian audiences, including Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai.
The trailer of the series was released on November 24, 2026, on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, which is also available for Indian audiences. The show will release on December 4, 2026, but will likely be geo-blocked for Netflix subscribers in India.
[Rh/HP]
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