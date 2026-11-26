AICWA wrote to PM Modi to block Pakistani show on Netflix

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) was one of the complainants who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24, 2026, seeking a ban on the Pakistani series.

Describing Pakistan as a “terrorist country,” the association claimed that allowing the show to stream in India would hurt national sentiments. “Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First,” AICWA wrote in an X post, while sharing the letter addressed to PM Modi.

The association cited the attacks at Pulwama and Pahalgam as the reason behind seeking the ban on the upcoming series. It also stated that the Pakistani cast of the show — including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Samad Ansari — have spoken against India during the conflict between the neighboring countries. “Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country,” the letter read.

The AICWA further listed four demands. First, it sought assurance that JBHSL will not be released in India. Secondly, it demanded that all streaming platforms should strictly comply with the May 8, 2025 advisory. The association further seeks a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties to ensure that Pakistani content, artists and productions are never seen in India again. Lastly, AICWA listed that the government should make sure that all streaming platforms understand that national security and respecting the sentiments of the martyrs’ families should come first before commercial interests.