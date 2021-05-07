Friday, May 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Natural Herbs For Stress And Anxiety Relief
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Natural Herbs For Stress And Anxiety Relief

Hundreds of medicinal plants with immune modulators, anti-oxidant, and memory-enhancing properties are available in Ayurveda

0
stress
Tulsi can help relax the mind and address most of these disorders. Pixabay

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has struck both people’s mental health and physical health, with necessary protocols like social distancing and restricted mobility making the average Indian feel alienated and low-spirited.

In a country that already grappled with silent mental health issues pre-pandemic, the current Covid-19 situation has further exacerbated stress and anxiety at an unprecedented scale, reaching all strata and ages.

Ayurvedic expert and founder of Vedas Cure, Vikas Chawla, shares that people may experience a wide variety of psychological effects as a result of infectious outbreaks.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

He says: “Individually, new psychological symptoms in people without mental illness may precipitate or intensify the condition of someone with pre-existing mental illness, causing anxiety to their caregivers. Regardless of their exposure to the virus, one can constantly feel fear, anxiety, and helplessness about being sick, which may lead to mental breakdowns and poor mental health.”

stress
Ayurveda has effective ways of helping an individual deal with mental health issues like stress and anxiety. Pixabay

“The pandemic has severely affected the economy of our country. Many industries such as hospitality, tourism, education, and entertainment are close to or have shut down. Due to this many people have either lost their jobs or their remuneration has been cut down by as much as 50 percent. Such kinds of loss of jobs and/or income has also put people under a lot of stress and mental pressure,” says Chawla.

Economic fluctuations, unemployment, increased competition, and unattainable high expectations contribute to a rise in psychological and psychosomatic disorders such as frustration, anxiety, depression, phobias, and personality changes. Stress is said to be responsible for nearly 75 percent of all diseases. And if not diagnosed and treated promptly, they may lead to extreme depression, insomnia, sleep disorders, migraines, and headaches, among other issues, he adds.

stress
A well-known memory-booster, Brahmi or Indian pennywort is an angel in disguise for your mental well-being, overall. Pixabay

According to him, Ayurveda has effective ways of helping an individual deal with mental health issues like stress and anxiety. Hundreds of medicinal plants with immune modulators, anti-oxidant, and memory-enhancing properties are available in Ayurveda. Brahmi, ashwagandha, bhringraj, tulsi, ghee, and natural herbs can help relax the mind and address most of these disorders, he opines.

“It is important to resolve and handle certain concerns naturally to live a happier life. A well-known memory-booster, Brahmi is an angel in disguise for your mental well-being, overall. It has a relaxing, anti-stress effect on the central nervous system. Its frequent intake will help you combat anxiety by calming you down.”

stress
Bhringraj. Wikimedia Commons

He further adds, “Bhringraj can detoxify your body, encourage oxygen supply to your brain, and make your brain healthier and stronger, helping it to fend off stress and handle its effects better when ingested orally in the form of Bhringraj herbal teas and powder dissolved in water. Ashwagandha has a long list of health benefits, including improved endurance, immunity, decreased inflammation, and defense against cognitive and neurological disorders. It can also assist you in managing and reducing anxiety. This herb’s extract has soothing properties and encourages anti-stress adaptogenic activity in the brain.”

ALSO READ: Ayurveda: The Knowledge Of Life

Due to the existence of anti-oxidants that can help reduce oxidative stress and free radicals generated in the body due to stress and anxiety, Ayurveda also recommends consuming tulsi as a preventive measure and a remedy to combat stress and anxiety.

“Slow massage with certain essential oils helps with migraines, insomnia, and depression. A variety of essential oils and other herbal formulations are available in the market by various brands, including ours, which have proven to be very effective. A quick head massage with Lavender essential oil particularly is highly recommended before going to bed as it encourages immediate relaxation and sleep,” Chawla concludes. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleGoogle Planning To Give Users More Controls About How Their Data Is Used By Apps
Next articleStudy: COVID Precautions Causing Dermatitis In Two-Thirds Of The Population

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Study: COVID Precautions Causing Dermatitis In Two-Thirds Of The Population

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than two-thirds of people may now have hand dermatitis due to stringent hand washing and using alcohol-based rubs during the Covid-19 pandemic, indicating...
Read more
Lead Story

Google Planning To Give Users More Controls About How Their Data Is Used By Apps

NewsGram Desk - 0
After Apple gave users more control over their data sharing with app developers, Google has now pre-announced an upcoming safety section in Google Play...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Lancet: COVID Pneumonia Puts 1 In Every 3 Women At Lung Damage Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most patients hospitalized for Covid-19 infection return to full health, but one in three may develop lung damage even after a year, according to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study: COVID Precautions Causing Dermatitis In Two-Thirds Of The Population

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
More than two-thirds of people may now have hand dermatitis due to stringent hand washing and using alcohol-based rubs during the Covid-19 pandemic, indicating...
Read more

Natural Herbs For Stress And Anxiety Relief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has struck both people's mental health and physical health, with necessary protocols like social distancing and restricted mobility making the...
Read more

Google Planning To Give Users More Controls About How Their Data Is Used By Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After Apple gave users more control over their data sharing with app developers, Google has now pre-announced an upcoming safety section in Google Play...
Read more

Lancet: COVID Pneumonia Puts 1 In Every 3 Women At Lung Damage Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Most patients hospitalized for Covid-19 infection return to full health, but one in three may develop lung damage even after a year, according to...
Read more

Report: Immediate Action Is Needed To Reduce Methane Emissions

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A Global Methane Assessment released on Thursday by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) showed that...
Read more

Racism In The United States Has a Long History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht It was 1915, and India was still fighting for freedom when a man with his wife and three children chose to flee...
Read more

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada