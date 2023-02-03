Odisha: Police yet to find the motive behind Health Minister's murder

Even though four days have passed since the murder of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, the Odisha police are yet to reveal the motive behind the brutal killing.

To recall, assistant sub-inspector Gopal Krishna Das had shot Naba Das in Jharsuguda district on January 29. Later the same day, the minister succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, Gopal Das was arrested and the crime branch took over the case. The crime branch officials have been interrogating Gopal Das and his family members since then. However, the police are yet to reveal the motive behind the murder.