Odisha’s seed fest brings back 60 indigenous crops from the brink

Odisha’s seed fest:- The November chill belies the festive fervour in scenic Deogarh village in Odisha’s Kandhamal district. Draped in colourful sarees, a group of boisterous women from surrounding villages makes its way to the venue of the Burlang Festival. On their heads are the hand-painted burlangs (earthen/bamboo seed pots) that form the core of this festival of the Kutia Kondh community.

Once at the venue, the pots are placed on a mud platform embellished with traditional motifs. Apart from the main task of exchanging seeds, the event witnesses talks on agriculture, sharing of experiences, and felicitations of farmers. It also has its set of simple pleasures. The women dance together in a wave-like movement, placing hands on each other’s shoulders, besides indulging in celebratory feasts and tuning into tribal music.

A practice that fostered the community spirit and enabled sustainable integrated agriculture, Burlang Festival has helped the Kutia Kondhs of Tumudibandha tehsil save 60 indigenous seed varieties of mung, kandula, masang, kuling, kaladhan, kating, dangarrani, kangu, bazra and jower, edible roots, and locally grown herbs and spices, according to Odisha Millet Mission block coordinator Soumya Ranjan.

“Sakara and dhulila mint species have also been identified as traditional crops of the tribal people of Kandhamal, though they supposedly belong to the Himalayan belt,” said Bikash Rath, a researcher and technical advisor to NIRMAN, an NGO that has been holding the Burlang Festival since 2013, after noticing that several traditional seeds in the region were disappearing.

The festival, locally known as burlang jatra, began when a jaani (a women priest) noticed the severe seed shortage in the community and decided to find a solution. “Community leaders jaani, maji and bejan announce the timing of the festival. They believe the jatra would make the community realise the importance of indigenous seeds, besides overcoming the deficit through seed sharing... We celebrate three festivals: maria and anka are to please dharanipenu (the gods of nature) during times of climate crisis, while burlang jatra is held in times of seed deficit,” explained Kumuli Majhi, a young Kutia Kondh woman.