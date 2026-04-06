Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay Lashes Out Against DMK-Congress And AINRC-BJP Alliances For Not Establishing Statehood Despite Being In Power For Many Years

TVK To Contest 28 Seats In The 30 Seat Assembly

Vijay’s TVK will contest 28 seats in the elections, while 2 seats have been allocated to its coalition partner Neyam Makkal Kazhagam (NMK), led by G Nehru. Hitting out at DMK-Congress alliance and the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he said that both the major alliances are engaged in internal fighting in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. They have not worked for the welfare of the people, he added.

Vijay also said that while the AIADMK and BJP joined hands out of compulsion, the DMK and Congress are themselves divided on several fronts. Ruling out any scope of coalition with any of the major alliances, he said: “Some people tried to spread the falsehood that the TVK would join some of these parties for the elections, but we have shown the courage to contest the elections alone”.

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