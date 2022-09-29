Banning of extremist organizations is a right step

By: DR. FAIYAZ AHMAD FAYZIE

In a decisive move, a communal and radical outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI), has been banned for five years by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for its alleged links to terror funding. In addition to this, PFI's associate organizations -- Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala -- are also banned leading to debate in the media about this.

A leading organization of Pasmanda Muslims named All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz has welcomed this move stating that the Pasmanda Mahaz is against Muslim communalism and believes that such organizations are also against the basic spirit of Islam.

So extremist and radical organizations must be proscribed to maintain peace and harmony in the country, especially those organizations which have been instituted in the name of Islam but fail to follow Islamic principles and teachings. Islam propagates love and compassion for building an idealistic society devoid of fundamentalist organizations and proprietors who incite evil and violent activities.

There is a famous 'hadees', which states: "Whosoever of you sees an evil action, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart and that is the weakest of faith."

This hadees motivates all Muslims to prevent wrong-doer whether it includes big sins like killing, lynching, mass violence, or small sins such as abuse, and backbiting.

A true Muslim must stop wicked people and organizations.

Such organizations must be banned which encourages a sense of enmity rather than love and compassion; provoking innocent Muslims into violent protests rather than focusing on a peaceful, prosperous community. The Prophet Muhammad never allowed his companions to create instability and dissonance.