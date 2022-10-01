I2U2: A new geo-economic group on world map

By: Shaneer N. Siddiqui

I2U2 is the newest alliance to be formed on the world stage, a 4-country alliance that is going to give a new direction to the world in business, economic, peace, and energy development. I -- India, Israel, U -- United Arab Emirates, US.

This alliance was formed just a few months back and the first meeting of I2U2 was held in July 2022. But in just 3 months, this organization has started giving shape to its vision.

During his visit to the Middle East in early July, US President Joe Biden attended the first leaders' summit of a new group made up of Israel, India, the United Arab Emirates, and the US, and the first on July 14.

The four countries formed this bloc to deepen technical and private sector cooperation and tackle international challenges in six focus areas -- water, energy, transport, space, health, and food security.

As a result of the group's inaugural summit, which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and UAE President HH Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leaders announced that UAE will invest $2 billion "to develop a series of integrated food parks across India", while the I2U2 group agreed to go ahead with "a hybrid renewable energy project in the Indian state of Gujarat".