China Update: Top leadership pays respect to the heroes of the revolution, Beijing sees clampdown

By: Gu Ting for RFA Mandarin

Ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders visited a shrine to revolutionary martyrs on Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Friday, kicking off official celebrations ahead of the Oct. 1 National Day.

Police set up roadblocks on major thoroughfares around the area, and shut down two nearby stations on Beijing's subway, amid an ongoing operation that will force critics of the regime and migrant workers from out of town to return home ahead of the CCP's 20th National Congress, which opens on Oct. 16.

CCP leader Xi Jinping, who will seek an unprecedented third term in office at the party congress, led the members of the all-powerful Politburo standing committee, which bowed in respect at the Monument to the People's Heroes and laid floral tributes at the shrine in a 20-minute ceremony marking Martyrs' Memorial Day on Friday, before attending a banquet at the Great Hall of the People.