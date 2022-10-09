How long will Xi Jinping's third term in office last?

By: Gu Ting and Jenny Tang

Ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping is widely expected to seek a third term in office at the party congress, which opens in Beijing on Oct. 16.

What is less predictable is how long that term will be, and how much support he will need from rival factions in the party to achieve it, analysts told RFA.

"No major leaks have occurred so far," Li Cheng, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution, told RFA in a recent interview, adding that the closed-doors nature of internal negotiations wasn't unusual, but the lack of leaks ahead of the congress was "a rare phenomenon."

Currently, analysts are unsure of who will make it into the 25-member Politburo, still less of the makeup of the next Politburo standing committee, current a seven-member body at the heart of political power in China.

They do agree that Xi is likely to be replacing incumbent premier Li Keqiang -- who has spoken off message recently regarding the direction of economic policy -- with a strong political ally.