Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Taurus

There are opportunities to advance in your career at this moment. Your efforts will be appreciated by seniors, who will give you more responsibility. Although you will have to put in a lot of effort at work, you will see positive returns. You will earn from investing in a business at this time. Avoid spending money that is not essential at this moment. You'll gain the family's respect and build a solid reputation. Younger siblings will become closer to you. The love companions will be filled with fresh zest and vigor. Couples will be prepared to spend the rest of their lives together as the trust between them grows.

Tip of the week: Elevate your love relationship