US weapons for Russia, courtesy Taliban

By: Asad Mirza

Indeed, war and political circumstances can make you sleep with your enemy, and despite different ideologies, they can also make opponents strange bedfellows.

As per reports in the British media, Russia is eyeing weapons left by the hastily-withdrawing US forces in Afghanistan in 2021. To secure these arms, Russian diplomats are reportedly wooing the Taliban elements of the caretaker government in Afghanistan.

British tabloid The Sun reported last week, citing a Telegram channel 'Kremlin Insider', that Russia is seeking weapons from Afghanistan, including those left behind by the US forces in 2021. Though Moscow has denied these claims, Ukrainian and Western officials said Russia is facing a shortage of arms.