Current Headline Styles

I just received an email asking, "What do you think about headlines in all caps?"

All-caps headlines, in my opinion, are often reserved for major news items. They are often reserved for nouns like "Devastation" or "Champions" and are typically no longer than three words.

I made the decision to reconsider my position and think of further situations in which all-caps would be appropriate. And to investigate the rationale behind our choice of headline formats.

Rules can be humorous. Once you assume you understand what they are, someone alters them. Your trusted stylebook can become less reliable as a result of a new editor, redesign, or pagination system.

Upstyle and Downstyle

These are the two headline types that newspapers use the most these days.

Only the initial word and proper nouns are capitalized while writing in the down style. The term "up style" refers to capitalizing the first letter of all important terms.

Although down style is thought to be the more readable, I find them to be equally legible. For headlines, Poynter Online uses up-style.

The majority of papers use down style, and up style is the second most popular, according to a brief scan of the Today's Pages portion of the Newseum website.