Five Months to 2026 Assembly Polls: West Bengal Govt. Gears Up for Interim Budget Session

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 are just five months away, and the state government has begun preparing for the interim budget session, according to a senior official at the State Secretariat. The budget session of the state Assembly usually takes place in the month of February, but the actual date has not yet been announced officially.

In this context, Nabanna has issued a series of guidelines to various state departments to initiate preparations, with the budget session likely to be convened in the first or second week of February. It is learnt that several departments have already begun groundwork related to the budget exercise.