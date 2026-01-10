A dishonest or ignorant question on Quora

I am a Hindu but multiple Gods don’t work for me. How can I adopt Monotheism?
This was a question on Quora to which I replied the following:
I doubt that you are a born Hindu. It sounds as if you want to ‘encourage’ other Hindus to reflect if “multiple gods work for them’…
And if you are indeed a Hindu, you obviously don’t know the basics of your tradition. Your tradition claims that all this temporary multiplicity is like many waves on the one ocean, or is like the multiple pictures of a movie on one screen. All is permeated by the eternal Brahman or Paramatman – Satchitananda or blissful consciousness. Names don’t matter, because Brahman doesn’t fit into words or thoughts.
And yes, not only humans, the Devas, and other beings too, are permeated by Brahman and are ultimately nothing but Brahman, like the waves are one with the ocean.
Even the CIA admitted in a 2016 declassified document on cultural trends that “the religion (Hinduism) has a sophisticated philosophical and ethical system, called Vedanta based on the Upanishad section of the four Vedas.”
Compared to Hindu philosophy, the theology of the Abrahamic religions has no solid basis. Their ONE God is separate from his creation. You must NOT claim that you are one with the Divine. It is declared heresy.
Obviously, their God is part of the multiplicity, of Maya in Hindu terms or of the virtual reality in modern terms. Moreover, how can the topmost power in this universe be biased against the majority of humans and send them eternally to hell? Only because they don’t believe in one particular person or one particular book?
See Also: Feeling Good Within Oneself
But if a Christian, Muslim or Jew has intense bhakti (devotion) towards God/Allah/Yahwe, it will reach the one true Source beyond Maya and he can realise oneness with the Divine. It happened to some. But they were excommunicated (like Meister Eckhart) or even executed, like the Sufi Mansur Al Hallaj who famously declared Ana al haq (I am the Truth/God).
In Hinduism, people who realised their oneness with the Divine are venerated.
Think, reflect and don’t try to be clever…
If you like my writing, consider getting my books
Amazon: “Why Hindu Dharma is under attack by Muslims, Christians and the Left” 2025, Rs 311
Padhega India: Why Hindu Dharma is Under Attack by Muslims, Christians and the Left: A Collection of Essays
Title: “Thank you India – a German woman’s journey to the wisdom of yoga” 2018, Rs 349, they are also available as Kindle
[VP]
Suggested Reading: