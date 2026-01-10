A dishonest or ignorant question on Quora

Even the CIA admitted in a 2016 declassified document on cultural trends that “the religion (Hinduism) has a sophisticated philosophical and ethical system, called Vedanta based on the Upanishad section of the four Vedas.”

Compared to Hindu philosophy, the theology of the Abrahamic religions has no solid basis. Their ONE God is separate from his creation. You must NOT claim that you are one with the Divine. It is declared heresy.

Obviously, their God is part of the multiplicity, of Maya in Hindu terms or of the virtual reality in modern terms. Moreover, how can the topmost power in this universe be biased against the majority of humans and send them eternally to hell? Only because they don’t believe in one particular person or one particular book?