Baloch rebels demand prisoner exchange deal with the Pakistani establishment

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) wants to swap two captured Pakistani army personnel-JCO Kaleem Ullah and military intelligence officer Mohammad Faisal, with Baloch political prisoners.

The BLA had captured the two army men in Harnai, Balochistan, on September 25, following which the army sent helicopter gunships, one of which was 'shot down' during the operation. Last week, India Narrative mentioned that the two army men were being 'interrogated' by the separatist group. The BLA has said that the interrogation has revealed important information about the operations of the Pakistani army in Balochistan.

The BLA further said, "After voluntary confessions, both detainees have been formally charged for their crimes by Baloch national court." The news of the two captured soldiers drowned out in the din of the helicopter crash, which the BLA claimed was shot down by a projectile.

Experts say that the BLA is becoming lethal in its actions and cheeky in its press statements as it seeks 'parity' with the Pakistani establishment. The BLA considers Balochistan province as a Baloch nation and Pakistan as a colonial power, therefore seeking the status of an equal with the Pakistani army.

The BLA has also spotlighted the highly disturbing trend of Pakistan abducting Baloch political people, intellectuals, women, and students, tens of thousands of who lie in Pakistani prisons and torture cells. At least eight such people were recently shot dead in Ziarat by the Pakistani army. In a press statement on Wednesday night, the BLA said:

"The Baloch Liberation Army's Senior Command Council has approved that in abidance with international conventions and established norms of the war, a process of prisoner swap can be initiated with the Pakistani military."