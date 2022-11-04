Pakistan Crisis: Imran Khan's supporters hold nationwide protests after attack

Nationwide rallies were held by supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 4, a day after he was targeted in an apparent assassination attempt, with protesters blocking key roads in major cities and clashing with security forces.

Khan's party, Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), said protests were held in various parts of the country after Friday Prayers. The PTI had earlier called for protests to continue until its demand for political change in Pakistan is met, according to close aide Asad Umar.

Khan, a 70-year-old former cricket star turned politician, was shot in the leg on November 3 as he waved to crowds from atop a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government for snap polls.

One of Khan's supporters was killed and 13 others, including two lawmakers, were wounded in the attack.

Khan has accused the government of being behind the gun attack. The government has condemned the shooting and called for an investigation.

Khan's supporters began gathering early on November 4 at the place where he was shot and urged him to resume his march on Islamabad.

Khan said late on November 4 that he was pausing his march on Islamabad. In his first public remarks since the shooting, Khan pledged to resume his protest once he has recovered from the bullet wound.