Pakistan's Economic Crisis: Crucial talks with IMF team kick off in Islamabad

The crucial meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review mission team, which has landed in Islamabad to review Pakistan's Extended Funding Facility (EFF) after it made two major changes as per the requirements of the IMF, kicked off on Tuesday.

Pakistan is direly banking on the success of the talks between the IMF team and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to not only approve the review, and release the pending tranche, but also to save the country from sinking into an economic meltdown.

The IMF review mission is headed by its chief Nathan Porter, who called on Dar on Tuesday and expressed hopes that Pakistan would meet the lender's requirements in time.

The Pakistani government has already taken two major steps increasing petroleum prices and letting its rupee value be evaluated and established by the market, resulting in a massive shoot of the US dollar by at least Rs 35 within 48 hours.