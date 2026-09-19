When Pakistan’s Hindu Politician Urged Lawmakers To Stop Anti-Hindu Hate, But Continue With Anti-India Rhetoric

However, the data paints a different picture. After Independence, according to census data, West Pakistan had roughly 15% of its population as Hindus, which changed drastically. The Hindu population in the country has now dropped to between 1.6% and 2.2%, which is around 4 to 5 million people.

How Hinduism is Different From RSS's Concept of Hindutva

Mahesh Kumar claims that the concept of Hindutva, which Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has come up with through his organization RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), is not based on Hinduism. He said he wants to clearly make everyone understand, “Hinduism talks about devotion, Karma, inclusivity. However, the hindutva of RSS talks about exclusivity and focuses especially on a particular sect and ideology.”

Hence, he said that we need to understand the difference and mention them separately, he further explained it through examples of other religions. He pointed out how Islam has no connection to extremism, contrary to what some people believe, and how Judaism has no connection to Zionism. Similarly, Hindutva and Hinduism are different. He said, “The Hinduism which Ram created was not this.”

Hasija added that first an RSS worker killed Gandhi and now another one is killing the anti-violence principles of Gandhi. According to him India has become “Modi-fied” and extremist and the type of radicalization that Pakistan experienced in the 80s is what India is becoming now. He acknowledged that his country is still suffering because of the radicalization of that time and India will also suffer because of this.