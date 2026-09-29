The Pakistani Professor who Sought to Revive Sanskrit: Dr Shahid Rasheed and the Saga of Sanskrit Learning in Present-Day Pakistan

BREAKING ALL EXISTING STEREOTYPES and communal intolerances, stands Dr. Shahid Rasheed, based in Lahore, Pakistan, who has taken up the responsibility to profess and preach Sanskrit—a literary and cultural tradition that has shaped South Asia’s philosophy, geography and spiritual traditions over time.

From the Indus valley civilization to the abode of great linguist and philosopher Maharshi Panini, the entire region encompassing the present-day India, Pakistan and some parts of Afghanistan, had been the place where the cultural, social and literary tradition of “Sanskrit” took shape. Hence, for scholars like Dr. Rasheed it is pertinent to establish one's connection to such a rich cultural heritage.

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With this zeal in mind, Dr. Rasheed embarked on a journey to revive the literary culture of Sanskrit in Pakistan, making it the first attempt of its kind since the great partition of 1947. His dedication was immediately recognized, as the Gurmani Center of Languages and Literature at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) began its short-language course on Sanskrit—making it the first instance of such shared cultural belonging since partition.

Following this, The University of Punjab Lahore (public) also launched a three-month course in the classical language of Sanskrit.

Dr. Rasheed’s Journey: From Engineering and Islamic Thought to Reviving Sanskrit

While the world is fairly aware of Dr. Rasheed’s initiative, it is very important to unravel his personal life and academic trajectory. Dr. Rasheed began his academics as a student of electrical engineering and then law. However, over time his interests began to revolve around the questions of society, human lives and existence.