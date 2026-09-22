Meet Neha Thakur: Himachal Pradesh’s First Woman Truck Driver, Who Left Air Hostess Training to Map The Meandering Roads of the Hilly State

WHENEVER YOU THINK OF SOMEONE who’s switching careers, you might think of a person taking up a job in a sector which is more or less similar to their previous one. Someone who was a content creator might get into social media management; an English literature graduate may take up a job in copywriting at an advertisement agency, and so on and so on. But making a switch from air hostess to being a heavy truck driver Himachal Pradesh sounds like a far-fetched idea, right? Well, not for 25-year-old Neha Thakur, it seems. Widely known as Himachal Pradesh’s first woman truck driver, Neha left her air hostess’ training to follow in her father’s footsteps, and now documents her journey as a heavy truck driver via online vlogs. Through a video posted by Instagram Creators on July 5, 2026, Neha Thakur has shared her journey.

From Air Hostess To Heavy Truck Driving: Neha Thakur’s Unexpected Career Journey

Hailing from Mandi city in Himachal Pradesh, Neha grew up fascinated with driving and trucks as her father, Manoj Thakur, was a truck driver by profession working in transport business. She frequently tagged along with him and went to school in his vehicle. Over the years, those childhood experiences eventually influenced her decision to pursue an unconventional career.

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After completing her graduation, Neha went to Chandigarh and commenced her training to become an air hostess. However, the aviation industry witnessed a massive slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Neha to return back to her hometown to take up a different career.

Upon returning to Mandi, she commenced her driving training, her mind set on being a heavy truck driver like her father. It wasn't an easy journey, revealed Neha in one of her vlogs. In 2023, she joined a driving school and obtained her Heavy Motor Vehicle license. With the help of her father, who guided her through her learning journey and helped her practice with their family truck, Neha quickly familiarized herself with the intricacies of operating a heavier vehicle.