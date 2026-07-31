BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi's Explosive Parliament Speech on Cow Urine Explained: Here's What Research Actually Say

He further said that he could not understand why the topic of cow urine was brought up because it had no relevance to the task force or its work. He then added that those who have a problem with cow urine should know a few things. Trivedi said, "I would like to tell them, cow urine has antibacterial and antifungal medicinal value. There is a patent in the US, and the patent number is 6410059. And, as a bio-enhancer for cow urine, there is another scientific patent in the US, 6896907."

He then remarked, "Those whose minds are filled with the 'dung of Macaulay and Marx' will never understand this." He said that because of a lack of self-confidence, India has had to fight for patents related to turmeric, neem, and tulsi. He further added, "These are the blind devotees of the West in science. And, the value of that blind devotion has been paid by this country."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trivedi said, "But the Prime Minister has come and shown a new way. I would also like to tell you, we do not make any kind of joke about this topic. We are working with full sensitivity."

Speaking about the new anti-paper leak bill, he said, "We have three main points—sensitivity towards students, security for the education system, and strict laws against crimes like paper leaks. We are following a sensitive approach, a secure process, and stringent laws. SSS is our main motto."

His remarks once again brought the debate over the scientific claims surrounding cow urine into public discussion.