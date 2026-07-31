BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi's Explosive Parliament Speech on Cow Urine Explained: Here's What Research Actually Say

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LOK SABHA MP Priyanka Gandhi made a comment during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that sparked backlash from many. The Congress MP was addressing Parliament on The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. During her speech, she referred to IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti as a "Gaumutra (Cow Urine) expert." Her remarks came after Kamakoti was recently included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's task force on exam reforms.
Her comment was condemned by many, including more than 200 academics, who wrote an open letter expressing disappointment. The letter stated, "Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterization raises concerns that go far beyond one individual." During the Parliamentary session on Thursday, July 30, 2026, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised Priyanka Gandhi over her cow urine remark and listed what he described as the medicinal importance of cow urine.
Sudhanshu Trivedi responded to Priyanka Gandhi's remark days later, saying that the Prime Minister had created a high-powered task force on exam reforms. He noted that the task force was formed under the leadership of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. Trivedi said, "Mr. Speaker, I am unable to understand where cow urine comes from while mentioning the members of the high-powered task force."
He further said that he could not understand why the topic of cow urine was brought up because it had no relevance to the task force or its work. He then added that those who have a problem with cow urine should know a few things. Trivedi said, "I would like to tell them, cow urine has antibacterial and antifungal medicinal value. There is a patent in the US, and the patent number is 6410059. And, as a bio-enhancer for cow urine, there is another scientific patent in the US, 6896907."
He then remarked, "Those whose minds are filled with the 'dung of Macaulay and Marx' will never understand this." He said that because of a lack of self-confidence, India has had to fight for patents related to turmeric, neem, and tulsi. He further added, "These are the blind devotees of the West in science. And, the value of that blind devotion has been paid by this country."
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trivedi said, "But the Prime Minister has come and shown a new way. I would also like to tell you, we do not make any kind of joke about this topic. We are working with full sensitivity."
Speaking about the new anti-paper leak bill, he said, "We have three main points—sensitivity towards students, security for the education system, and strict laws against crimes like paper leaks. We are following a sensitive approach, a secure process, and stringent laws. SSS is our main motto."
His remarks once again brought the debate over the scientific claims surrounding cow urine into public discussion.
Several studies have examined cow urine and its possible use in healthcare and medicine. One of the most cited studies led to US Patent US6410059B1, which states that distilled (purified) cow urine can act as a bio-enhancer—a substance that may improve the effectiveness of certain medicines in the body. The research was carried out by scientists associated with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
According to the research, cow urine distillate may help certain drugs pass through cell membranes more easily. When used along with anti-infective medicines, it may improve the effectiveness of some antibiotics and antifungal drugs. The study also suggested that this could reduce the required dosage of standard medicines, potentially lowering both treatment costs and side effects.
However, despite these findings, doctors and medical experts say these studies do not prove that cow urine can cure diseases in humans.
The main reason is that the research was conducted in laboratories using test tubes and petri dishes, not on human beings. While a substance may kill bacteria or fungi under laboratory conditions, that does not necessarily mean it will work safely or effectively inside the human body.
There have also been no large-scale human clinical trials proving that cow urine works the way these laboratory studies suggest. The research is still at the pre-clinical stage and has not been proven to be safe or effective in humans through rigorous clinical testing.
Because of these limitations, major medical and health organisations do not recognise cow urine as an approved treatment for bacterial, fungal, or other infectious diseases.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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