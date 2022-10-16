Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP sharpens knives to attack Kejriwal and AAP

Speaking to IANS, a BJP leader claimed that the people of Gujarat are not going to be taken in by Kejriwal's bluff and the Aam Aadmi Party is going to face the same fate in Gujarat polls as it did in the Uttarakhand and Goa assembly elections.

Claiming that the Congress is weak, another BJP leader said Kejriwal is not a challenge to the BJP but has become a big threat to the Congress. The BJP believes that once again it is going to form the government in Gujarat with a huge majority, but taking advantage of the weakness of the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party can enter Gujarat.

Though the BJP started targeting Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi liquor scam long before the Gujarat Assembly elections were announced, in recent days the BJP has intensified its attack. Kejriwal is a product of the anti-corruption Anna Hazare movement, which has also been famous for RTI.

Kejriwal, who calls himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman, is now trying to build his image as a Hindu leader in Gujarat by talking about Lord Shri Krishna. He is also making many promises including free electricity on the Delhi pattern.

The BJP has also intensified its attack on Kejriwal. On Friday, Union Minister Smriti Irani directly blamed Kejriwal for the alleged derogatory remarks made by the Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat state president Gopal Italia against Prime Minister Modi and his mother. On Thursday, sharing a video of Kejriwal, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accused him of insulting Sardar Patel.

After the video of Rajendra Pal Gautam went viral, the BJP demanded an apology from Kejriwal, accusing him of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Citing a letter written by Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, and describing Arvind Kejriwal as the kingpin of the corrupt ministers of the Delhi government, the BJP has also alleged that the Delhi ministers are indulging in corruption at his behest.