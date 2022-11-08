Bihar by-polls are an alarm bell for both RJD and BJP

The results of the Mokama and Gopalganj by-elections have sounded an alarm bell for both the RJD and the BJP in Bihar, showing nothing can be taken for granted as the victory margins reduced in a big way.

However, both the BJP and the RJD are claiming that the margin of defeat in Mokama and Gopalganj, respectively, was smaller compared to the 2020 Assembly elections.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said: "The victory of (RJD's) Neelam Singh in Mokama was just over by 16,000 votes against BJP candidate Sonam Devi. In the last Assembly election, Neelam's husband and 'Bahubali' leader Anant Singh won the election with a margin of more than 36,000 votes. It is a clear indication that the BJP has gained political ground on the turf of Mokama. It is a victory for Anant Singh and not RJD."